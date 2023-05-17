In the essays on education of Alfred North Whitehead (1861-1947), the word "imagination" stands out: the teacher’s ability to see many possibilities in teaching a subject. There is also student interest: “There can be no mental development without interest.” Also, pupils must enjoy literature: “It does not matter what they know, but enjoyment is vital.” None of this is easy to bring about. “The responsibility of the teacher ... is immense. Perfect tact is unattainable … education is a difficult problem, to be solved by no one simple formula. In all education the main cause of failure is staleness.”

Whitehead’s essays date from different times but were published under the title "The Aims of Education and Other Essays" by The Free Press in 1929. Mainly a mathematician, Whitehead collaborated with Bertrand Russel on his three-volume "Principia Mathematica" (1910-13). With his B.A. from Trinity College, Cambridge (1884), he embarked on a career of teaching and publishing. After obligatory retirement rules caused him to leave his job in Britain, Whitehead finished his career at Harvard (1924-1937) and never returned to Great Britain. Whitehead was also a philosopher, and his writings influenced American philosophers Suzanne K. Langer and Paul Weiss, among others.

For Whitehead, science and technology are equally important as the liberal arts, if not more so. “It is a moot point,” he argued, “whether the human hand created the human brain, or the brain created the hand.” Lack of handcraft and constant writing stunt brain activity: “Great readers … are not distinguished by subtlety of brain … they tend to be timid conventional thinkers.” Here, Whitehead echoes Rousseau. Moreover, books often offer secondhand scraps of information, as opposed to science and technology, which are founded on firsthand observation. “Technical education … follows our deep natural instinct to translate thought into manual skill, and manual activity to thought.” Sport, “where the concurrent brain activity is reduced to a minimum" and “the handcraft lacks subtlety,” provides scant relief to a one-sided situation.

Whitehead saw classroom lessons as involving a three-phase rhythm. There is romance, where a new subject is presented. It should stimulate the pupil’s interest, like the discovery of Friday’s footprint struck Robinson Crusoe. Second comes precision — or what we might call research — where the details of the situation are filled in. This process can be tedious, so the original glow of romance should be made to linger. Finally, there is the stage of generalization, or what we might call interpretation, where a conclusion or synthesis of information is formed. “Education should consist in a continual repletion of such cycles. The pupils must be continually enjoying some fruition and starting afresh.”

Pacing is important; it should be neither too fast nor too slow. The most beautiful poetry: “If you stumble through it at a snail’s pace, it collapses from a work of art into a rubbish heap.” “Pace, pace, pace; get your knowledge quickly, and then use it.” Education is about power. The problem is, there is too much to know; an ideal education would require 150 years! Realistically, “a liberal education shrinks to a study of some fragments of literature included in a couple of important languages."

For Whitehead, literary culture in the English-speaking world is based on three languages: English, French and Latin, or “the essential triangle." English and French are the sides of the triangle, standing for the modern mentality, and Latin, the base, represents “the Mediterranean civilization of the past.” But Whitehead was never dogmatic: ”I am certain that there is a large minority for which the emphasis should be different.”

If students are going to do better in math, everything recondite about the discipline has to be got rid of, Whitehead insists. "Recondite" comes from Latin, and means abstruse, hidden, secret, put away. It is this dark aura — this negative myth — that repels students. It must be dispelled; math is hard enough without the myth. Math is about numbers, quantities, space — and their interrelationships. It is abstract, rather than hidden, and we study it to master abstract language. Again, teachers try to do too much in too little time; they should concentrate on a few basic concepts rather than cover "everything." Otherwise, the pupil is lost among endless details. The instructor must explain how math is relevant to life, not just "do math."

Since Whitehead’s time, many British scholars have followed in his footsteps and sought positions in the United States, where opportunities are more numerous than in the British Isles. Some have even taken advanced degrees here, in what Europeans used to call “The New World.”