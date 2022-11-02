Rossmann: Anxiety and alienation on campus

In the concluding chapters of "The Real World of College" (2022, MIT Press), the authors — Wendy Fischman and Howard Gardner, both of the Harvard Graduate School of Education — report their surprise at two findings: the frequency of mental health issues across college campuses, and the lament by many students that they “do not belong.” (Their study, begun during the Obama presidency, does not distinguish students by race.)

Sometimes the feeling of “not belonging” takes the more drastic form of alienation: feeling apart from the school, from peers, from studies, or perhaps all three at once.

Mental health problems center around academic work, in which “stress” and “anxiety” accompany getting good grades, and this is surprising at a time “when students are typically being asked to do less and are often excused or even rewarded for poor performance.” Nevertheless “the majority of students ... describe an overwhelming pressure to do well.”

According to the authors, today’s students “read less and write less” than in the past and are more dependent on social media for knowledge and relationships. Their ability to read books and write papers is weak, and many have little grasp of what plagiarism is. These students begin to sound like strangers in a foreign land where they don’t know the language.

Many other students are frankly transactional, looking at college as the way to a job. Colleges, for their part, intent on discovering “new knowledge,” have lost touch with their instructional mission. The result is a disconnect between students and institutions, with alienation on one side and bafflement on the other.

The solution to these problems, the authors suggest, begins at the top.

Every institution should have a mission statement that explains what it is going to try to do over the four years of a non-vocational, liberal arts course. This statement should be in all its correspondence with students before they set foot on campus, and should be restated when they start their first year. It should be part of the air they breathe. Fischman and Gardner know what the essence of that statement should be: You are here to develop your intellectual capital, the capital of the mind that can be drawn on during a lifetime.

Perhaps Cornell University’s motto, “I would found an institution where any person can find instruction is any study” (the words of Ezra Cornell), would have the authors’ approval — if it were put more strongly.

The authors insist that everyone — the students, their parents, the college president, the trustees, the faculty — be aligned behind the mission statement of the college. Trustees should not be just personal friends of the president, or simple yes-men. They should be familiar with the campus, read the college daily, and speak to students and profs informally so as to know the institution they are entrusted with.

It’s a radical step to state baldly that the development of the intellect is the primary purpose of college. Some students, and their parents, might find it threatening. Aren’t there other things to college life? they may ask. Shouldn’t students enjoy themselves? Well, they aren’t enjoying things now, the authors would counter, and stress that the path out of anxiety and alienation lies through the cultivation of the intellect.

Faculty could be far better at teaching, the authors conclude. Most Ph.D. training is thin to nonexistent on teaching. For students, the authors say, most faculty are remote, powerful, intimidating figures whose work outside the classroom is mysterious. Faculty should unbend, introduce themselves anew, explain what they do, even introduce their family and pets to their students, and confess to some personal flaws.

This is both expecting too much and too little. In my experience, the faculty most able to befriend students are young profs who live alone and have more time. Even so, this kind of engagement with students can be exhausting. And with all profs under pressure to publish, time with students means time away from lab and library. What seems to be needed is an arrangement of prep school-style housemasters and their partners to supervise dorms and counsel students. But this is almost impossible to imagine on college campuses where in loco parentis rules were discarded decades ago!

One finishes "The Real World of College" with the feeling that higher mass education is a structure that needs to be rethought and rebuilt from the bottom up — and from the top down.