Rossmann: Are debates 'the most dangerous game'?

As I began to watch the recent vice presidential debate, I was initially discouraged: How can two debaters meaningfully discuss 10 topics in 90 minutes? That’s 10 minutes per topic. I had seen more serious debates in high school, where teams debate one topic in 45 minutes. Then it dawned on me: The debate format is designed to avoid serious discussion. I should have known.
Historian Jill Lepore, in "These Truths: A History of the United States," points out that “Since the Middle Ages and the founding of the first universities, debate had been the foundation of a liberal arts education.” Our constitutional convention was a long debate about the nature of the new government. Debating societies flourished well into the 20th century. The Lincoln/Douglas debates in 1858 were probably the high point of American political discourse.
Lincoln and Douglas debated seven times. The first speaker spoke for an hour; the second for an hour and a half. Finally, the first speaker had a half-hour rebuttal. As many as 12,000 farmers stood and listened in the sun. Reporters wrote down everything in shorthand. The subject was the meaning of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. Everyone knew war might come, and that it would come here, not in Mexico or Europe. Such circumstances concentrate minds.
These debates were spectacles of a kind, yet only those closest to the stage could see much. They were more an exercise in listening; you had to concentrate to catch the sentences in spite of the sun, the wind, the murmurs of the crowd and the interjections: “That’s right! “You said it!” There were no scripts; after the debates, the speakers’ remarks had to be reconstituted from newspaper accounts.
There are reasons why we no longer debate much in our schools and colleges. First, debaters are supposed to be logical. Ideas are presented in a clear, orderly way, without contradictions or inconsistencies. Arguments track from one point to another. This sounds simple, but it takes effort. Many people prefer to trust their feelings, their gut. They are suspicious of logic, consider it "elitist."
Second, in most debates there are winners and losers. At the end of the debate, three faculty judges decide and announce the winner. The winners rejoice; the losers quietly leave the room. In the contemporary classroom we shy away from students being "humiliated." This is coddling; you lose, learn and try again.
Lepore explains how in the 1930s, political campaigns became an art form — of sorts.
Clem Whitaker and Leone Baxter, a married couple with backgrounds in advertising and journalism, examined American political campaigns to see what worked, and came up with the following rules: 1. Keep your message simple. 2. Repeat it often. 3. Never explain anything. Once people start thinking, you are in trouble. You may make a mistake, and/or the people will get confused. Worse, they will be bored. Furthermore, they added, if you can come up with a simple, mindless slogan, use it: “Nixon’s the One!” Critics called the “the first political consulting firm in the history of the world” the Lie Factory.
Whitaker and Baxter directed many political campaigns, and won most of them. In their day, media consisted mainly of newspapers, radio and — some would add — sermons. Starting around 1960, television added the decisive dimension to public communication. The hallowed debate form was recast as a kind of game show in which spectacle overrides the clash of ideas.
The first presidential debate this year felt like a wrestling match: Interruptions are like physical pushes into a speaker’s space that threaten to throw him off balance. Four years ago, in the presidential debate, one candidate seemed to be pursuing or tracking the other from behind. Looking back now, it makes me think of "The Most Dangerous Game," a TV series based on a 1924 short story by Richard Connell about a hunter hunting another person.
Sometimes, rather than debate, what is needed is a call to arms. Historian Simon Schama in "Citizens," his history of the French Revolution, recalls how the representatives of church, aristocracy and commons assembled in Paris in the spring of 1789 to confront the state’s bankruptcy. Everyone looked to the brilliant, usually optimistic finance minister, Jacques Necker, to provide leadership. What was needed was a short, rousing speech, with a “We can do it!” theme. What they got was three hours of accountants’ reports. An opportunity to make the monarchy the champion of the people was lost.
We know how that turned out.
Ed Rossmann lives in Aurora and has been an educator most of his life, including 17 years in high school.
