Rossmann: Are debates 'the most dangerous game'?

As I began to watch the recent vice presidential debate, I was initially discouraged: How can two debaters meaningfully discuss 10 topics in 90 minutes? That’s 10 minutes per topic. I had seen more serious debates in high school, where teams debate one topic in 45 minutes. Then it dawned on me: The debate format is designed to avoid serious discussion. I should have known.

Historian Jill Lepore, in "These Truths: A History of the United States," points out that “Since the Middle Ages and the founding of the first universities, debate had been the foundation of a liberal arts education.” Our constitutional convention was a long debate about the nature of the new government. Debating societies flourished well into the 20th century. The Lincoln/Douglas debates in 1858 were probably the high point of American political discourse.

Lincoln and Douglas debated seven times. The first speaker spoke for an hour; the second for an hour and a half. Finally, the first speaker had a half-hour rebuttal. As many as 12,000 farmers stood and listened in the sun. Reporters wrote down everything in shorthand. The subject was the meaning of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. Everyone knew war might come, and that it would come here, not in Mexico or Europe. Such circumstances concentrate minds.