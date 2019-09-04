School has opened, and student schedules were mailed out some time ago, but maybe it’s not too late to make some changes?
Do the words "study hall" appear on your student’s schedule? This is not good. Some study may take place in these halls, but not much. Study halls are usually a waste of time, dead zones at best, a breeding ground for trouble at worst.
Small study halls of a dozen students are usually no problem, but larger ones with up to 50 or 60 students are unwieldy. If they must be held, students should be seated facing away from the end of the room where the instructor has his/her desk. This way, the instructor can survey the room without the students knowing exactly what he/she is doing. In this arrangement, it is much harder to launch flying objects in the instructor’s direction.
It is unfortunate to have to suggest this arrangement, but many students do not have enough to do, and are easily tempted to make trouble if they can.
The school day, which begins around 8 a.m. and ends around 2:30 p.m., is not long enough to afford empty time. If they are not in class, students should be doing something useful, something that contributes to their well-being or learning: weight room for some, library for others, maybe time to practice some hobby, or just take a walk outside.
How about those physical education sessions? Is your student getting something worthwhile out of these exercises? Not all students can participate in a modified, JV or varsity sport. These seem to be reserved for approximately a third of all students.
Ideally, the athletes should practice their team sport while the others practice the individual, lifetime sports activities for which they are best suited: archery, dance, running, marksmanship, badminton, swimming, tennis, golf. Of course, such a program would cost more. But as things are, the resources of athletic departments are being lavished on a minority of students, while the others benefit much less. There is a matter of equity here.
This is not an argument for reducing interscholastic sports programs, but for insuring that all students profit from meaningful, serious athletic activity that suits their abilities.
Is your student taking a foreign language? That’s great. Some principals think that foreign language study is worthless, but a world where Americans speak only English, and foreigners speak English (as well as we do) and two or three other tongues, is one where we are at a disadvantage. Foreigners’ linguistic skills give them increased mental agility.
There is hope. The New York Times reported on Aug. 22 (A12) that 3,000 American high schools had dual language immersion programs. The languages include French, Spanish, Russian and Mandarin. “Monolingualism is the new illiteracy,” said Abby Falik, CEO of Global Citizen Year, which offers students language immersion programs abroad between high school and college.
History is a great subject if it includes graphic details and human interest. Without these, history is a dull and abstract chronicle. How many cigars did Gen. Grant smoke each day? Did he have a drinking problem? Why? What tactics did the Americans use at Bunker Hill? What kinds of wounds are inflicted by automatic weapons? What are the various forms lynching could take? What was the geography of Vietnam like?
As for current events (which are recent history), The Sunday New York Times includes a weekly review section that could be a great teaching tool. Is there any way this could be read and discussed in senior history classes on, say, Mondays, or even later in the week? The NYT also has an inexpensive online edition; could this resource be tapped for the classroom?
Your child is probably taking math. Algebra, geometry and calculus is the classical sequence, plus sometimes statistics and probabilities. Are your child’s math classes about math, or about math and how math relates to the outside world? For example, automobile engineers use trigonometry every day. Is it true that there are word people and numbers people, and that nothing can be done? Can your instructor explain math? Is extra help available? Would your student do better at a slower pace? Is that possible? Should math be scrapped in favor of computer science?
Every fall the academic world dawns anew. Some students have a lot on their plate, others not enough. Let’s hope it all works out for the best by next June.