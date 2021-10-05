Rossmann: Avoiding stumbles on the road to diversity

• (Talking about a gay person) “Hey! They like coffee just like us.”

Remarks like these betray obtuse, provincial attitudes hurtful to those addressed.

The authors propose a new language and a new etiquette for the contemporary workplace. The word "etiquette" may seem archaic, but the dictionary definition is “the customary code of polite behavior in society or among members of a particular profession or group.” As for "polite," it means “having or showing behavior that is respectful and considerate of other people.” This etiquette should be within everyone’s reach. Any discourse that seems to treat people as less (or more) than human can be painful and puts them on the defensive — and incidentally may be bad for the company’s bottom line, the authors suggest.

The new etiquette differs from the old in that employees are encouraged to correct their colleagues on the spot when they make inappropriate remarks. Formerly a cold stare would do, or the perpetrator might be taken aside and spoken to in private — if one remembered to do so. It’s not easy to correct habits acquired over decades. The authors offer many linguistic tactics for dealing with the new workplace.