Rossmann: Avoiding stumbles on the road to diversity

Many readers probably remember the "Seinfeld" episode with the cigar store Indian where Jerry, trying hard not to appear insensitive, desperately avoids words like "reservation" and "ticket scalper" when attempting to arrange a date with a young Native American woman. Most spectators found the episode hilarious in 1993 — I certainly did — but 28 years later some think it tasteless and “politically incorrect.” Today, any joke involving racial identity might not be considered a joke at all, but an IRA: an indirect racial attack.
Two psychology Ph.D.s, Dr. Stephanie Pinder-Amaker, who is Black, and Dr. Lauren Wadsworth, who is white, have written a book, "Did That Just Happen?!" (Beacon Press, 2021) on gaffes in the workplace, which involve encounters between white people and others; others include Black people, people of color, Indigenous people, gay people, trans people, and people collectively referred to sometimes as “rising minorities." Gone is the office peopled exclusively by straight white men in white shirts and rep ties.
The authors conduct workshops where company employees learn how to interact with others without giving offense. Examples of things that should not happen include remarks like:
• (Talking to a Chinese person) “All you people are great at math, right?”
• (Talking to a Black person) “Huh? You don’t look black at all!”
• (Talking about a gay person) “Hey! They like coffee just like us.”
Remarks like these betray obtuse, provincial attitudes hurtful to those addressed.
The authors propose a new language and a new etiquette for the contemporary workplace. The word "etiquette" may seem archaic, but the dictionary definition is “the customary code of polite behavior in society or among members of a particular profession or group.” As for "polite," it means “having or showing behavior that is respectful and considerate of other people.” This etiquette should be within everyone’s reach. Any discourse that seems to treat people as less (or more) than human can be painful and puts them on the defensive — and incidentally may be bad for the company’s bottom line, the authors suggest.
The new etiquette differs from the old in that employees are encouraged to correct their colleagues on the spot when they make inappropriate remarks. Formerly a cold stare would do, or the perpetrator might be taken aside and spoken to in private — if one remembered to do so. It’s not easy to correct habits acquired over decades. The authors offer many linguistic tactics for dealing with the new workplace.
Some of the other employees in your workplace may have unfamiliar names. They may seem strange and exotic, but to the holder of the name they are natural. For example, you meet a new employee named France Bureau de Colombier, a woman of color. Learn to pronounce her name. Ask her to repeat it. Concentrate on it. You could both agree to call her something like “Francy,” but this is demeaning to both of you. Learn to pronounce unfamiliar names, is the authors’ advice.
Learn to listen. Sometimes we react only to a part of what we hear, rather than the whole statement. Or we react emotionally, saying something like, “Wow! How could that happen?” when we hear about a Black colleague who was ignored by passing taxis. Now the subject is us, and our surprise, and how we feel. Ask your friend which company’s cab it was, and what he/she might do about it. Deal with the actual situation, even though there may be little you can do.
Tactful directness is required when calling out others for questionable conduct. To a student attendance monitor who assumes that a habitually absent student must be Black, a professor asks, “Don’t you see you are thinking in terms of stereotypes?” The question creates a pause for reflection. The professor has not made an accusation of racism, which would be hitting too hard, and might cause a violent reaction.
Nevertheless, to the authors, it is not the intentions of the person whose words hurt that counts, but the psychological damage they cause. Good intentions must be informed by awareness of these social issues.
Although the authors champion the rights of all minorities, their special focus is on Black people, who live under the legacy of slavery. Some white people may have had hard lives, but not because of their skin color, they point out. In their conclusion, they quote Dr. Ibram Kendi: ”To be antiracist is a radical choice in the face of history, requiring a radical reorientation of our consciousness.” (To be continued.)
