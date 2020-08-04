Rossmann: Bitter butter: Jean-Jacques Rousseau and inequality

It was not what we think of as butter. We moderns have probably no idea what butter was like in the French provinces in the 1700s. This was a 20-pound jar, a gift from a Miss de Cléry in Blois to Madame Levasseur in Paris, who lived with her daughter, Thérèse, and Thérèse’s partner, social critic Jean-Jacques Rousseau. By mistake it was delivered to a Count Lastic, who decided to keep it. When Thérèse, with the consignment slip, went around to claim the package, she was sent away by a servant.
Rousseau’s reaction was to write a sarcastic letter to the count, apologizing for Thérèse, who did not know that servants were frequently used for turning away the poor from their rights, and did not understand that honesty and justice were incomprehensible in high society, and that, finally, it was an honor for her to have her butter eaten by a count.
A friend persuaded Rousseau not to send the letter. Who knew how influential this count was, and how he might react? So Rousseau read it in a few friendly salons. But inequality was a favorite subject of Rousseau’s, and he wrote an article on it, "Political Economy," for his friend Diderot’s Encyclopedia, a kind of user’s guide for the Enlightenment, also called the Age of Reason.
One of the most important functions of government, Rousseau wrote, is to prevent extremes of inequality in society: ”The greatest evil has already come about, when there are poor men to be defended, and rich men to be restrained. It is on the middle class alone that the whole force of law is exerted; they are equally powerless against the treasure of the rich, and the penury of the poor.” Great concentrations of wealth result in “venality pushed to such an extreme that even public esteem is reckoned at a cash value, and virtue rated at a market price: these are the most obvious causes of opulence and poverty, of mutual hatred among citizens, of indifference to the common cause, of the corruption of the people and of the weakening of all the springs of government.” (Translation: ISN of Zurich.) Rousseau’s criticisms are aimed at rich commoners as well as aristocrats.
Rousseau’s answer to an unequal society is a progressive tax on wealth: Those who have more, pay more; those who have less, pay less; those with little pay nothing. Such taxation is partly for revenue, but especially a tool for reducing inequality and building a stable society. Rousseau had seen enough booms and busts to appreciate capitalism's inherent instability. The question arises: How equal should society be? Do not people of rank deserve, and even require more than others?
Rousseau writes: One may “object that, when rank is taken into account what may be superfluous to a man of inferior station is necessary for him. But this is false: for a grandee has two legs like a cowherd, and but one belly ... to no man does the law prescribe magnificence, and propriety is no argument against right.” The public would admire a magistrate who dressed plainly went on foot, instead of in a carriage, Rousseau added.
That is probably too Spartan. A more plausible goal might be a society with some wealth at the top and minimum poverty at the bottom, and in between most people living decent lives at various levels of income. Would this satisfy the "animal spirits" of capitalism? Perhaps not. But how else avoid violent revolution or gradual social decay?
Whether any government works or not depends on the spirit of its citizens. Rousseau used the word "vertu" a lot. Perhaps the best meaning is "civic virtue" or "civic responsibility." The citizen thinks of his/her interests in the context of the welfare of the community, as a member of a commonwealth, not a mere aggregation of individuals. Since such ethics do not come naturally. Rousseau imagined a public school system in which the teachers would inculcate "vertu" in their pupils, teaching them to be responsible citizens, not just passive subjects: “Public education ... is one of the fundamental rules of popular legitimate government.” This was a new idea. Only in the late 19th century would it materialize.
Rousseau’s ideas are alive today in the work of the French economist Thomas Piketty, author of "Capital in the Twenty-first Century," "Capital and Ideology," and others. Oh — Rousseau was not born a French subject, but a citizen of the Calvinist city state of Geneva.
