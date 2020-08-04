Rossmann: Bitter butter: Jean-Jacques Rousseau and inequality

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It was not what we think of as butter. We moderns have probably no idea what butter was like in the French provinces in the 1700s. This was a 20-pound jar, a gift from a Miss de Cléry in Blois to Madame Levasseur in Paris, who lived with her daughter, Thérèse, and Thérèse’s partner, social critic Jean-Jacques Rousseau. By mistake it was delivered to a Count Lastic, who decided to keep it. When Thérèse, with the consignment slip, went around to claim the package, she was sent away by a servant.

Rousseau’s reaction was to write a sarcastic letter to the count, apologizing for Thérèse, who did not know that servants were frequently used for turning away the poor from their rights, and did not understand that honesty and justice were incomprehensible in high society, and that, finally, it was an honor for her to have her butter eaten by a count.

A friend persuaded Rousseau not to send the letter. Who knew how influential this count was, and how he might react? So Rousseau read it in a few friendly salons. But inequality was a favorite subject of Rousseau’s, and he wrote an article on it, "Political Economy," for his friend Diderot’s Encyclopedia, a kind of user’s guide for the Enlightenment, also called the Age of Reason.