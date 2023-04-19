The third book in the Yale online course of American military history is "American Datu: John J. Pershing and Counter-insurgency in the Muslim Philippines, 1899-1913" by Ronald K. Edgerton, 2020. This is a scholarly work that focuses on an insurgency rather than a full-scale war, and a soldier who was as much an administrator as warrior. John J. Pershing is best remembered as the general who led the American Expeditionary Force to France in World War I.

The United States annexed the Philippine islands from Spain after the war of 1898. Spain had ruled these islands for 350 years, and the Muslim population traced its origins to the 1400s and 1500s. The Filipinos didn’t want to be ruled by anybody: They wanted independence. Only after the brutal Filipino-American war of 1899-1901 — as terrible and controversial as Vietnam 60 years later — did the United States exercise anything like sovereignty over the country.

President Theodore Roosevelt needed someone to guide the colony in a more political way. Pershing (1860-1948), an 1886 graduate of West Point, was uniquely suited to relating to people not of his own race.

Fresh out of West Point in New Mexico, Pershing joined the Sixth Cavalry, which had forced the surrender of Apache chief Geronimo a month before. After four years of forays against the survivors of Geronimo’s band, in 1891 he took command of Troop B Oglala Sioux scouts. Pershing appointed Thunder Cloud, Red Cloud’s cousin, as his first sergeant.

Pershing got to know his men, their language and military skills. In 1910, he led a company of 10th Cavalry Black “Buffalo” soldiers over a thousand miles of Montana territory. He took pride in winning the respect of troops “not of own my own race and color.” Back at West Point for a term of teaching, Pershing acquired the nickname of “Black Jack,” which would stick with him.

At the same time, Pershing believed in the American civilizing mission. This would complicate his two terms — 1901-1903 and 1906-1913 — in the Philippines as a military administrator.

A successful counter-insurgency consists first of knowing and befriending the indigenous population. Filipino society depended on datus to function. These were local wisemen comparable to North American sachems. Pershing got himself elected datu and went around on foot, unarmed, talking about western values like elections, representative government and majority rule. He offered rewards and government jobs as inducements to change.

Slavery and polygamy were common in the islands. These could not be abolished by fiat, but by a long process of education, and what Pershing was doing was conducting a form of the progressive education of his day. And then there were the insurgents, the Moros — Muslim Filipinos of Malay stock, a rambunctious people usually described as “proud, fierce and warlike” and “as much a danger to themselves as well as anybody else.” Could they be talked to, contained, co-opted?

The last thing Pershing wanted to use was military force. Enemy body counts, he thought, were a sign of failure. But in 1913, Pershing became convinced that to ensure peace, the Moros had to be disarmed; they were an obstacle to investment and economic progress in the colony.

Pershing’s colleagues thought it was a bad idea. “The kris — a two-edged wavy sword — is as much a part of the well-bred Moro’s dress as trousers are of ours,” noted one of them. But Pershing persisted. The result of the disarmament effort was the battle of Bud Bagsak, “five brutal days of fighting,” which left between 300 and 500 dead Moros. Edgerton faults Pershing for not making more of an effort at “unwarlike parleying.”

Another blot on Pershing’s record appeared at the time of his marriage to Helen Frances Warren, 20 years his junior, the daughter of a Wyoming senator, in 1906. (Thanks to his father-in-law’s politicking, Pershing was promoted from aging captain to youngish brigadier general over 862 other candidates with seniority).

A rumor began to circulate: Before his marriage Pershing had had a liaison with an indigenous woman, Joaquina Bondoy Ignacio, and fathered two children by her. Pershing vehemently denied the story, which everybody knew about. Edgerton credits it, which recalled to many Puccini’s opera "Madam Butterfly," which had premiered five years before. Pershing’s career survived the scandal, but it compromised his effectiveness with Filipino leaders.

Perhaps the contradictions in Pershing’s character reflect those in the American civilizing mission. The Philippines became an independent republic on July 4, 1946.