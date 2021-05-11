Rossmann: Can 'The Great Mistake' be corrected?

The “mistake” in the title of Christopher Newfield’s book, "The Great Mistake" (2016, 430 pages), refers to what he calls the privatization of American state universities that began in the 1980s. No, universities were not sold off to the highest bidder. What happened was that the cost of tuition — originally free — was shifted to students and their families. After 40 years the result, according to the author, is high student debt, poor instruction, badly educated students and a declining middle class.
The move was the result of half a century of conservative policy. Free markets, small government and minimal regulation were the themes. Taxes were to be kept at a minimum. A university should be run like a business in the education marketplace.
Newfield teaches in the California state system. To him, the change was signaled by a general state system meeting where the university president presided, flanked by his chief financial officer on one side and a public relations specialist on the other. No faculty were scheduled to speak.
Academics and liberal politicians lost control of the conversation about higher education. It was understood that a college degree led to a significantly higher salary than a high school diploma. This meant that college education was a private good, mainly valuable for the individual, and should be paid for like any other service.
Statements from liberal politicians about college education being an “investment,” or an advantage in “international competition” seemed consistent with this point of view. What was lost in the discussion was the idea of a college educated public being good for society in general, that such education was a public good deserving of public support, the view that Newfield champions in this book.
Besides greater income, he writes, the long-term of benefits of post-secondary education include “better health, longer life, better education and cognitive development for one’s children, more happiness, better control over family size, consumption and savings; better working conditions in higher-skilled jobs, more access to lifetime learning and reduced obsolescence of one’s own human capital.” In fact, the public good of higher education outweighs, in dollars, the private good, Newfield asserts, basing his claim on sociological research. The book’s endnotes are extensive.
Newfield wonders if legislators’ turn away from free tuition also had to do with the realization that Black and minority students would benefit from its continuation, not just whites.
The Great Recession of 2008 caused deep cuts in state university funding that have never been restored, Newfield notes. The author recalls the remarks of parents and students he has spoken to:
“In freshman year each class has between 100 and 600 students. Her professors don’t know her,” one parent observes. “What happened to the freshman seminars?” a father asks. “They can’t pay professors to teach them,” the daughter replies. “What about your senior advisor?” another parent asks. “Dad — this is a STATE system!”
Many courses listed in curriculums are not offered, and even required courses may be taught every other semester, or year, which means that some students will need more than four years to complete their studies. MOOC (massive online open courses) courses are “OK for electives, but not for a major,” one undergraduate says.
Although tuition is high, many courses are taught by part-time, poorly paid adjuncts. In some courses, students seem to read very little and write few papers, so they don’t develop higher-order cognitive skills. Many student programs lack coherence, and seem to consist of a series of interesting but unrelated studies. Many students begin to realize they can’t compete with students in elite private universities.
The universities must battle the state legislatures for money. The answer comes: “People don’t want to pay taxes.” Costs are shifted onto tuition. Financial aid in recent years has come in the form of loans, not grants, so students on graduation are burdened with large debts. At the University of California, a third of students work nearly two eight-hour days per week on outside jobs while studying full time. In New York state, we are relatively lucky: Cuts have been limited to the 10%-20% range, according to Newfield, writing in 2016.
This is a grim portrait of public higher education. The author concludes, “The great mistake is to have given up on the full democratization of the intelligence. The United States can afford a fully reconstructed public university system. But 'we' have to want to, and want it with enough conviction to force the political system to deliver it.”
Ed Rossmann lives in Aurora and has been an educator most of his life, including 17 years in high school.