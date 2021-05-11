Rossmann: Can 'The Great Mistake' be corrected?

“In freshman year each class has between 100 and 600 students. Her professors don’t know her,” one parent observes. “What happened to the freshman seminars?” a father asks. “They can’t pay professors to teach them,” the daughter replies. “What about your senior advisor?” another parent asks. “Dad — this is a STATE system!”

Many courses listed in curriculums are not offered, and even required courses may be taught every other semester, or year, which means that some students will need more than four years to complete their studies. MOOC (massive online open courses) courses are “OK for electives, but not for a major,” one undergraduate says.

Although tuition is high, many courses are taught by part-time, poorly paid adjuncts. In some courses, students seem to read very little and write few papers, so they don’t develop higher-order cognitive skills. Many student programs lack coherence, and seem to consist of a series of interesting but unrelated studies. Many students begin to realize they can’t compete with students in elite private universities.