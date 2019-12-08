James Lovelock’s "Novacene: The Coming Age of Hyperintelligence," is a short but dense book of 130 pages whose thesis can be simply stated: Intelligent machines are infinitely smarter than humans and will soon replace them as the dominant race on the planet. In this new world, humans will eventually be relegated to the role of zoo animals and/or houseplants.
Lovelock, a scientist, engineer and inventor, is the author of many books, and 200 scientific papers. He is the originator of the Gaia theory, which regards the earth as a self-regulating living organism. In "Novacene," in addition to his role as scientist, he takes on the role of prophet. Lovelock is 100 years old. The Guardian terms him, “A prophet who deserves every honour the human race can bestow.”
For Lovelock, the Anthropocene age — the awkwardly named "human" era — began in the early 18th century with the invention of the Newcomen steam engine, which marked the beginning of the Industrial Revolution. The Novacene era — the "new" era that we are beginning to experience today — traces its origins to Charles Babbage’s computer in the early 19th century, and the first programmer, Ada Lovelace, daughter of the poet Lord Byron.
Computer programs have advanced from brute number-crunching “to some AI form of intuition,” Lovelock explains. The microscopic nature of chip design obliged manufacturers to use computers to design the chips, “So we have invited the machines themselves to make new machines.” The next step is the cyborg, a free-standing electronic life form that represents the final phase of human evolution. “A new world is being constructed,” he states. What will cyborgs look like? Lovelock thinks they will look like spheres.
Along the way, Lovelock makes several striking observations. Human life is probably unique in the universe, he thinks. Given the age of the cosmos, and the odds against our appearance, “We are a staggering one-off.” So human consciousness is the only consciousness in the universe, but human life is vulnerable to a random asteroid, or a major volcanic eruption.
Our rejection of nuclear power as a replacement for fossil fuels is an almost suicidal act, according to Lovelock. There is no benevolent god looking out for us. Still, he has a reservation. “There were on Earth so many of life’s spare parts that I can’t help wondering is someone put them there, just as we are now assembling the component parts of what may soon become the new electronic life.”
“Science is never certain or exact,” Lovelock stresses. All it can do is calculate probabilities.
In an initial phase, humans and cyborgs would get along well and cooperate because they have a common problem: the heating of the planet. In the long run, this is fatal. Cyborgs are not gods; they depend on nature. Once the planet is cooled, however, the need for humans is over. We will have, in a sense, done our duty: We have given birth, in effect, to an infinitely more intelligent form of life. That is our destiny. It is tragic, but not meaningless. We can pass happily out of existence. Lovelock throws in the towel for the human race. How are we to react to all this?
We might ask about the nature of this super intelligence the cyborgs are supposed to have. Does it include ethics? Is it sensible to the concept of right and wrong? A computer scientist might reply that these are subjective concepts that are not possible to express in terms of ones and zeros. For all that, they are not less real.
Or how about human ideals like "life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness"? Or "faith, hope and charity"? Or “liberty, equality and fraternity"? These cannot be quantified either, so presumably they have no existence in the world of the cyborgs. In fact, the essence of Lovelock’s universe is information, in the form of bits whose values are ones and zeros. Lovelock’s universe obviously does not do nuance, but human beings do. More and more, the cyborgs appear as super technocrats. Do we want to hand over our sovereignty to technocrats, no matter how brilliant?
We don’t have to. We could invoke Nietzsche’s will to power, but I will quote my Aunt Birdie. When I prepared to learn how to drive, she had me write down this sentence: “I am the master of any machine I have to operate.” This is what we must do. These machines can be a mighty tool for the public good, but we must remain their masters. The philosopher Montaigne said, “Knowledge without conscience is ruin of the soul.”
We should not out of laziness forget this.