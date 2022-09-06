Rossmann: Darkness falls: Defunding public higher education

The 30 years from 1945 to 1975 can be termed a Golden Age in “American quality mass public higher education,” writes Cathy Davidson, author of The New Education (Basic Books 2017, 2022) and a scholar at the City University of New York. This was the era of the GI Bill (1944- 49), the spending on science of the Sputnik period and Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society.

The Higher Education Act of 1965 extended financial assistance to students at public universities, community colleges and historically Black colleges and universities. From 1956 to 1966, federal spending on higher education went from $655 million to $3.5 billion. Tuition at state schools averaged a few hundred dollars per year.

This effort was framed as a way of bolstering American democracy in the confrontation with fascism and totalitarianism. Education was a public good: it strengthened the middle classes and offered a way to rise to the working class. Since around 1980, however, “the trend line of support has been mostly downward,“ Davidson writes, and notes that California governor (1967-1975) and later president (1981-1989), Ronald Reagan played a key role in this development.

Reagan turned a conservative eye on public education, which in the mid-1960s was going through a period of turmoil. Students were protesting against the Vietnam war, and for civil rights and coed dorms. From the excesses of campus demonstrations Reagan came away with an impression “of beatniks, radicals, and filthy speech advocates” running rampant.

William Bennett, Reagan’s secretary of education, pictured students spending their money on “drugs, cars and stereos.” Reagan’s opposition to corporate taxes and the graduated income tax was confirmed. He “put the brakes on” the state’s three-tiered, free educational system. Many citizens concurred (Davidson, pp 173-174).

These citizens were also suspicious of the “multiversities” — like the University of California -that had burgeoned since World War II. These huge universities, with branch campuses and numerous institutes, were engaged in scientific research that seemed to some to threaten traditional ways of life, according to Clark Kerr, chancellor of Berkeley (1952-1957), then president of the University of California(1958-1967), in his Uses of the University (fifth edition, 2001).

People wrote to their representatives and college administrators. They were “getting ready to reduce the supply of gas to the racing car Science,” Kerr writes. The mail turned into votes. “More than one state got a governor who attacked higher education,” Kerr added.

Things happened quickly, almost comically: the “silent generation” suddenly found its voice; their elders in government, befuddled, panicked and overreacted. Might the “multiversity” have explained itself better, done a better job of public relations? Or was it too busy growing? Kerr, who refused to expel any students, was lapeled “a dangerous liberal,” and fired.

The result was “diminishing public support for higher education,” Davidson writes. The cost of college was shifted from the general population to the students and their families, who saw tuition rise steadily in the decades since the 1980s. The recession of 2008 made things worse.

As recently as the early 1990s many parents could pay the cost of public colleges. Since then, students have had to take out loans, mostly from the federal government. Students graduate with tens of thousands of dollars of debt. Graduating with such debt is like starting a race with iron shackles around the ankles.

Stories about students who work two or three off-campus jobs to make ends meet, and who don’t get enough to eat remind me of French students during the German occupation, who fell asleep at their desks from hunger and fatigue. Of what use is it to a nation to have a student debt of $1.75 trillion?

In New York state, public education has fared relatively well, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo, before he left office, had a better idea. His Excelsior Scholarship program offers free tuition in the city and state system to all residents whose families make less than $125,000 a year. This and President Biden’s student debt reductions are modest steps away from a situation which should never have arisen in the first place.

But John Mogulescu, dean of the School of Professional Studies at the City University of New York, quoted by Davidson (p.63ff), offers a word of caution: “We can give them (the students) a good education, make sure they graduate, but if the jobs they are going into pay seven dollars an hour, that’s not the fault of higher education, that’s the fault of a greedy society.”