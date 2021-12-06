Rossmann: Does Aurora need a loop road?

A contemporary Rip Van Winkle, awake after 20-some years and walking around downtown Aurora, might not, at first glance, notice any changes. Most of the buildings look the way they did in 1999. The inn looks the same (but did it show one flag*, or two?), as does the market next to it. The post office is the same and although the Fargo looks spiffed up, the opera house has not changed.

Only after a while would Rip notice the signs on the lawns of individual buildings — Zabriskie House, Walcourt Hall — and perhaps begin to understand. Only if Rip wandered up Sherwood Road to where Gould Hill levels off would he see something really different, a sight that might make him rub his eyes: a group of buildings with steep roofs and tall chimneys that seems transplanted from the Loire valley in France: The Spa at the Inns of Aurora.

The original Spa is in Belgium, a town of about 10,000 inhabitants, celebrated since the Middle Ages for “the curative properties of its mineral springs.” Here we lack that kind of resource, but by extension a spa is also “a commercial establishment offering health and beauty treatment through such means as steam baths, exercise equipment and massage.” Also, “a bath containing hot aerated water,” that some people have in their houses. (Oxford American Dictionary) Will it all work? Is the spa the solution to bringing visitors to Aurora in the winter? Time will tell. It’s too bad there isn’t a proper skiing hill around here. The nearest is Greek Peak, a good hour and 15 minutes away.

In the meantime, there is a situation in downtown Aurora that demands serious thought: Many, many automobiles in a very small space.

On a summer weekend, the business district of Main Street, which is part of state Route 90, is lined with cars on both sides. People appear between vehicles, seeking to cross the road. Car doors bay open, and people get out, sometimes with infants in their arms, sometimes to get things out of the back. The speed limit is 30, but I drive at 20, if that. Often I get loomed over when a car rapidly comes up to my bumper and hangs there, suggesting I go faster. The village parking lot next to the post office fills up quickly, and exiting it is dicey, with limited sightlines to the left.

There is a lot going on. People are getting their mail. People are entering and leaving the inn, loading and unloading their vehicles. People are shopping at the market or crossing the street. They go in and out of the Fargo. They cross where they can; they can’t all use the marked crosswalk by the post office. They are on holiday, distracted! Occasionally, a huge rubbish truck rumbles by, just passing through, doing more than 30. Even 30 is way too fast for so many pedestrians who are unfamiliar with the village. I suggest lowering the limit to 20, and enforcing it, which I know is easier said than done. Do we need a traffic light? Would a light make things better or worse?

As Main Street fills up with cars, people park on the two side streets, Cherry Avenue and Lafayette Street. (Court Street, parallel to Main, is next) Often when I come down Lafayette and want to turn left onto Main, I can’t do it. I can’t see around the cars parked on Lafayette and Main. I have to go clear up to Sherwood Road, 200 yards, turn down to Main, and then make a left. Which I will do rather than play Russian roulette with suddenly appearing cars. What the consequences of the rerouting of Interstate 81 in Syracuse will have for towns like Aurora, I have no idea. Truckers are said not to like the re-designation of Interstate 481 as Interstate 81, and may seek alternatives — elsewhere.

Do we need a Loop Road around Aurora? I hope not! It would have to go east of the village, since in the west is ... the lake. It would be invasive. But maybe it would have an off-ramp — for the spa.

*Today there are two: one flag is contemporary, the other of 1833, the year of the inn’s founding.

Ed Rossmann lives in Aurora and has been an educator most of his life, including 17 years in high school.

