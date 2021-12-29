Rossmann: Fire and ice: The theater of Jean Racine

In January 1999, Diana Rigg (Emma Peel of "The Avengers") and her London company brought Jean Racine’s plays "Phèdre" and "Britannicus" to New York at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. Racine (1639-1699) wrote just 12 plays: 11 tragedies and one comedy. "Phèdre," based on a play by Euripides (480-406 B.C.), is a staple in the French school curriculum.

French classical theater can be a challenge for contemporary audiences. In the 1600s, there was still great interest in ancient Greek and Roman literature, and Racine’s plays are reinterpretations of the originals. These stories are not as familiar as they once were.

Following Aristotle, the action of a French classic tragedy is limited to one place, one time and one action, or conflict: the three unities. There are few characters. Decorum banishes both violence and comedy from the stage. Much action takes place off-stage and is reported by messengers in long monologues. This is not realistic, but the plays do have focus. (Edward Albee’s play "Who’s Afraid of Virginia Wolf?" observes the three unities).

French classical drama is in its way as strange as Japanese Kabuki. It is a theater of language rather than spectacle. In New York, to jazz things up a little, melodramatic music was added, and the players given extravagant costumes, which provoked guffaws from the audience. It could have been a disaster, but Riggs’ powerful performance saved the day. "Phèdre" was performed in Ted Hughes’ English verse translation.

The Greek princess Phaedra is the daughter of King Minos of Crete and his queen, Pasiphae. Minos is descended from the sun, and Pasiphae is said to have lusted after a bull. This dual heritage mirrors the human condition as an unstable mix of powerful, contrary tendencies. Phaedra is seething with an incestuous passion for her stepson Hippolytus: “Venus in full force with claws in her prey.” Passion here is a form of demonic possession.

When Theseus, Phaedra’s husband, is reported dead, Phaedra’s nurse/confidant, Oenone, says that her feelings are no longer incestuous, but “ordinary.” However, when Phaedra confesses her love to Hippolytus, he recoils in horror. Phaedra is hurt; and when she learns that Hippolytus is in love with Aricie, a rival princess, her hurt feelings turn to jealous rage. Theseus turns out to be alive, and when he returns, Phaedra tells him that Hippolytus tried to seduce her. Theseus impetuously invokes the god Neptune to punish Hippolytus.

In a long, vivid descriptive passage, a messenger relates how a monster rose from the sea, and so terrified the horses of Hippolytus’s chariot that they ran away with it, dragging Hippolytus to death on the rocks. Stricken with remorse, Phaedra takes poison — an ending not nearly as messy as the end of "Hamlet."

"Britannicus" plants us in the world of power politics. We see the young Nero before he became the mad emperor. He coldly tries to disentangle himself from his mother, Agrippina (played by Rigg), who, equally coldly, wants to influence politics through him. Both Nero and his half-brother Britannicus, who may have the better title to the throne, are in love with the princess Junie. Finally, Nero has Britannicus poisoned, and embarks on his murderous career. Junie escapes by becoming a vestal. Agrippina foresees the day when Nero will turn on her also.

Racine’s gloomy view of human nature may have come from his education by the Jansenists of Port Royal monastery. Jansenism was a reform movement in the Catholic church that resembled Calvinism: Depraved human nature’s only hope is the grace of God. And/or it may reflect his experience in the cutthroat world of the Parisian theater. Jansenism was ultimately declared a heresy, and its schools and chapels demolished.

Racine’s classical setting provides cover; his audience of courtiers and high bourgeoisie might extrapolate from them to the rulers of their own day, at a time when direct criticism of the monarchy was impossible. The Affair of the Poisons would roil the court of Louis XIV, who would go on to make warfare the highest expression of the monarchy.

Racine’s small body of work has made him a favorite among scholars, along with the fact that he died in 1699, thus avoiding confusion with the Age of Reason.

French high schoolers either read "Phèdre" or "Andromache," which centers on Hector’s widow in the Trojan War. I have heard of one student who, after reading "Phèdre," said he had an aunt in a similar situation, who managed to work things out.

Ed Rossmann lives in Aurora and has been an educator most of his life, including 17 years in high school.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0