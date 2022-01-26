Rossmann: For whom the locker door slams

I have been retired for some time, but if I were still active, I would want the schools to stay open, and to remain on the job — assuming everyone had received their shots and the school observed mask and spacing protocols. Students are missing too much if they are not in school. And so are the instructors.

A colleague, Bruce Yaw, a middle school instructor of French, once said that he was really teaching character. Other teachers might stress citizenship. I also heard a middle school administrator once say, “You’re lucky if you can teach anything to a seventh grader.” However: The classroom is only part of school.

Years ago, I was struck, at exam time in June, how the school ambience changed from one day to the next. On the last day of classes, at the beginning and end of the day, the halls were as usual full of students, emptying or stuffing their lockers, talking, yelling, laughing, fooling, moving around. Locker doors opened and slammed shut like cannons going off: Bash! Slam! Thump! There was a general movement toward the buses. All this was normal: a kind of controlled chaos, a kind of order in apparent disorder, like a huge flock of birds in the fall swirling this way and that before deciding on a direction.

And then the next day when exams began, only students taking an exam were required to be present, and the halls were eerie, unnaturally calm. Only a handful of students consulted their lockers. "This is weird," I thought. The long dark halls were empty, slightly menacing. They could be the setting of a Stephen King novel. A French philosopher might start talking about "Being and Nothingness."

The superintendent posted a notice: “Play ball or ... walk the halls.” A student-faculty softball game was scheduled. I played. A diamond is a magical closed circuit; empty school halls are an endless void.

Being has rough edges; it is a work in progress. There are cliques. The academic kids look down on the BOCES kids. Athletes are special; the starters have their names screamed out before games. Seniors are special because … they are seniors. Between classes, the halls are like hectic New York subway platforms, with student/commuters getting off the E train (English) and boarding the S train (science), changing one set of books for another, with barely enough time to pee. It’s the daily grind. Then lunch, where the din makes it impossible to think, if one were inclined to think. Faculty and students eat separately, like two castes. There can be food fights and bullying. Some kids won’t stop talking. There are operators who play the system like a violin, rebels who smoke when and where they can, and those who just mope home at 2:30 p.m. All this must be sorted out. But “Nothing can come of nothing,” Shakespeare wrote.

There are 10 country miles between central schools in this lonely county, where basketball games are like beacons in the long night. Breakfast at school was once an outlandish idea, but school is a second home for more than a few. A central school is less provincial, less tribal than local schools. In the distant past, the Visigoths from King Ferry school would invade Aurora at Halloween! You see the lineaments of the future here, and it can be chilling. However, there are life friendships; there are students who excel, who do their jobs, care about others. There is a tree dedicated to Anne Frank on a campus here.

COVID-19 has pressured many schools. If faculty and staff fall in numbers below a certain point, things come apart. Kids run rampant, wreck classrooms; "empty the halls" alerts go off 10 times a day; teachers become hysterical, throw up at the prospect of reporting to school; desperate principals seek substitutes for substitutes for substitutes for teachers. It has happened, and it’s tough to stabilize such situations.

So, I would opt for staying in or going back to school — as long as it is humanly possible. Of course, distance learning is preferable to a hostile classroom, and a few students are quite comfortable working from home, thank you very much! Yes, my position is theoretical because I’m not going to be called on! But maybe I’m G.I. Joe — a nickname I had in one school where I worked. Or to put it another way, “This guy shows up for work every day.”

Ed Rossmann lives in Aurora and has been an educator most of his life, including 17 years in high school.

