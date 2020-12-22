Rossmann: Freire's 'Pedagogy of the Oppressed,' 50 years later

Paulo Freire’s "Pedagogy of the Oppressed," first published in 1968 in Portuguese, has never been out of print. Freire (1921-1997, pronounced "Fray-IR-ay"), a Brazilian educator, knew poverty and hunger in his youth when his middle class family had to leave the city of Recife in northeastern Brazil in the wake of the Depression, according to Donaldo Macedo, in his introduction. Their new dwelling had “small, dark rooms, without an indoor bathroom and non-existent ceilings.” This experience doubtless influenced Freire’s ideas. His book also reflects the idealism of the student revolutions of its year of publication.
The new English translation by Myra Bergman Ramos marks the 50th anniversary of its appearance in English. This 150-page essay has no bibliography, but is footnoted with references to Mao Zedong, Edmund Husserl, Jean-Paul Sartre, Reinhold Niebuhr, Simone de Beauvoir, Regis Debray, Frantz Fanon, Erich Fromm, Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels, Hegel, Lenin, Che Guevara and Michel Foucault, among others. Paulo Freire is clearly a man of the left.
Who are the oppressed? Freire focuses on students subjected to the “banking” approach to education.
The “banking” model of education treats the student as a vessel into which information is poured — or forced. The tools are note-taking, memorization and regurgitation. The unspoken principle is that students not think for themselves; the state, through the teacher, will tell them what to think. Even graduate education can follow a careerist model where the student hangs on his advisor’s every word, intent on becoming an authority him/herself.
The education the author champions involves dialogue, problem-solving and a question-and-answer process often called “critical thinking.” Students are subjects, not objects, partners in learning with their teachers. Students must be brought to the point where they are confident enough to raise questions and challenge what they read, hear and see. This is a challenge, since it is not easy, at least initially, to form one’s own ideas and express them freely in the classroom. The confrontation of the two methods is at the heart of this book.
With many people a project of consciousness-raising ("conscientização" in Portuguese) must take place before actual teaching can begin. In an extreme example, the author describes how a team of educators approached a group of oppressed Central American peasants — people whose lives are at a dark impasse, whose existence the author compares to that of animals or trees. By the use of techniques derived from psychology and sociology, the team slowly and painstakingly gets the people to see their position as individuals “in situation,” i.e. a condition that can be changed. The expression is from Sartre.
Even some urban, literate people can be hard to liberate. They are used to being oppressed; oppression has become a habit, a normal way of life. Freedom would be change, a threat. Moreover, they are sometimes attracted to the oppressors, and long to join their ranks. As for the oppressors, they may not be happy in their roles, but they too are used to them; they know nothing else. The problem with both groups is their fear of freedom.
As a youngster, Freire sometimes stole chickens from his neighbors’ yards to provide his family’s dinner, according to Macedo. He felt guilty, but compelled to do it. Although he was not arrested, perhaps this was his own moment of consciousness-raising, comparable to Jean Valjean’s theft of bread in "Les Misérables": If stealing food to stay alive is a crime, the law is unjust.
Are the two pedagogies absolutely opposed? To have a dialogue requires a body of knowledge not necessarily memorized but held ready in memory: Dialogues have to be about something, and lectures can be a source of knowledge. Any obligatory public education is inevitably going to be “oppressive” to somebody. The “street smart” youth needs the intellectual tools of the academy to resist oppression intelligently and change the world for the better. No single pedagogy provides all the tools. The meaning of “dialogue” and “critical thinking” should be sharpened: “Negative capability," the ability to function in conditions of uncertainty, should be explored.
The students of the revolution of 1968 got a more equal relationship with their professors, and the right to have guests in their dormitory rooms at all hours. What bothered me most about the revolution was how the students tore up a lot of trees to make their street barricades. Barricades? Tearing up trees? Those students had a lot to learn.
Ed Rossmann lives in Aurora and has been an educator most of his life, including 17 years in high school.