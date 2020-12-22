Rossmann: Freire's 'Pedagogy of the Oppressed,' 50 years later

The education the author champions involves dialogue, problem-solving and a question-and-answer process often called “critical thinking.” Students are subjects, not objects, partners in learning with their teachers. Students must be brought to the point where they are confident enough to raise questions and challenge what they read, hear and see. This is a challenge, since it is not easy, at least initially, to form one’s own ideas and express them freely in the classroom. The confrontation of the two methods is at the heart of this book.

With many people a project of consciousness-raising ("conscientização" in Portuguese) must take place before actual teaching can begin. In an extreme example, the author describes how a team of educators approached a group of oppressed Central American peasants — people whose lives are at a dark impasse, whose existence the author compares to that of animals or trees. By the use of techniques derived from psychology and sociology, the team slowly and painstakingly gets the people to see their position as individuals “in situation,” i.e. a condition that can be changed. The expression is from Sartre.