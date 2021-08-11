Rossmann: From subject to object: Rejection, shame, exclusion

Rejection starts when an individual finds himself the subject of biting criticism, or the butt of a crude joke, or excluded from a privileged circle. Herb starts with literary comparisons: Dickens’ Miss Havisham in "Great Expectations," who is abandoned by her groom the day of her wedding; Jane Austen’s Miss Bates, roughly told by Emma in the novel of the same name that she talks too much; and Shakespeare’s Hamlet, excluded from his mother’s company by her sudden marriage to his uncle, Claudius.

Miss Bates, an older woman of limited means who has known Emma since her birth, is crushed. For Miss Havisham, time and life stop, and she is obsessed with revenge. And for Hamlet, life has been corrupted: “There is something rotten in the state of Denmark.”

Rejection has several stages and conditions. Rejection is followed by a sense of shame — a complex, painful feeling that includes humiliation — and then anger, which may as violence be directed outward toward one’s tormentor, or inward where it may fester for years.