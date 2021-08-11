Rossmann: From subject to object: Rejection, shame, exclusion

Before the pandemic, our after-service discussion group at the United Ministry of Aurora latched on to the subject of rejection. A member of the group, Herb Thomas, a retired psychiatrist from Ithaca, had written a book, "The Shame Reaction to Rejection" (Albanel Publishers, second edition, 2006). Rejection, he thought, was at the heart of many individual predicaments. Speaking of Harris and Klebold, the perpetrators of the Columbine massacre in 1999, Herb said “they were rejected” by their classmates, and they reacted violently. If such cases could be identified early, Herb thought, professional intervention might avert tragedy.
Herbert Edwin Thomas was born in Quebec City in 1928. He graduated from the Royal Canadian Naval College and McGill University, and received his M.D. from the Queens University School of Medicine. He did his residence in psychiatry at the University of Michigan Medical Center. For nearly 50 years, he practiced medicine in Pittsburgh and New York City.
As a consultant in Western Penitentiary, a maximum security prison near Pittsburgh, Herb counseled and tried to understand incarcerated men — society’s ultimate rejected — and perhaps get them to understand themselves. “This fella’s gonna try to kill me,” Herb thought on not a few occasions. A Christian mystic and visionary as much as a psychiatrist, Herb could find wry humor in the situation. The discussion group was suspended during the pandemic, and Herb died at the age of 91 last year.
Rejection starts when an individual finds himself the subject of biting criticism, or the butt of a crude joke, or excluded from a privileged circle. Herb starts with literary comparisons: Dickens’ Miss Havisham in "Great Expectations," who is abandoned by her groom the day of her wedding; Jane Austen’s Miss Bates, roughly told by Emma in the novel of the same name that she talks too much; and Shakespeare’s Hamlet, excluded from his mother’s company by her sudden marriage to his uncle, Claudius.
Miss Bates, an older woman of limited means who has known Emma since her birth, is crushed. For Miss Havisham, time and life stop, and she is obsessed with revenge. And for Hamlet, life has been corrupted: “There is something rotten in the state of Denmark.”
Rejection has several stages and conditions. Rejection is followed by a sense of shame — a complex, painful feeling that includes humiliation — and then anger, which may as violence be directed outward toward one’s tormentor, or inward where it may fester for years.
Several things may condition this reaction. Is the person who does the rejecting a spouse, a close friend or otherwise important? Were any witnesses to the insult significant people? Is the person rejected vulnerable to such remarks? Also, was the person rejected for a single aspect of their personality, or just generally? And was the rejection a surprise, or was it, on some level, expected? The more "yes" answers, the harder the rejection will be!
A competitive, fast-changing society with few social safety nets offers many examples of rejection, both personal and institutional:
A civil servant, in an up-or-out situation, is refused a promotion; an assistant professor, after many years of grad school and teaching, is denied tenure; a top high school student, with excellent grades, is refused admission to the elite college of their choice; a star college quarterback is stricken from the roster of an NFL team; a scientist, unsalaried and dependent on grants, is refused a renewal; a 50-year-old copywriter is “let go” from his agency; the student who has sacrificed his studies to work on his college daily, and is not granted membership in the board; and finally, the young man who has been turned down by the woman he courted.
Herb uses a quote from Milan Kundera on the end of Franz Kafka’s novel "The Trial" to characterize rejection at its worst: “The transformation of a man from subject to object is experienced as shame.” That is the essence of rejection: the feeling that one is an object, not a human being. (To be continued.)
Ed Rossmann lives in Aurora and has been an educator most of his life, including 17 years in high school.