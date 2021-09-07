Rossmann: Going beyond rejection and exclusion

If we are left out of one project, another project — a better project — may become available. Think of parties: If we are not invited to one, another, better party may be available, although not right away. Our inclusion in one group makes our inclusion in another, perhaps better group, impossible. Do we really want to be included where we find ourselves? Is it a good place to be? Perhaps our fear of freedom keeps us where we are.

Feelings of being left out are the fire we must pass through to find something better. “Everything depends on what we make of feeling left out.” But there must be “another and better solution to being left out than revenge.” “If I kill the woman I love, a woman I believe has betrayed me, I am forever excluded from her company. Revenge makes exclusion permanent,” Phillips states.

“Tell me what you feel left out of,” Phillips writes, “and I will tell you what you think you want.” The upside of being left out is that we find out who we are. We pass through the fire and create an identity for ourselves. Those who have never been rejected don’t have this. They stick with the same group, out of habit and fear of change, having never known anything else. They may never have failed at anything, but have lived on the surface of life and have never been tested or questioned themselves. An identity must be made; it is not a given.