Rossmann: Going beyond rejection and exclusion

Rejection can start in the schoolyard, where some people won’t play with you, and can continue in the office, where one day you get a pink slip. But not all acts of rejection are catastrophic, and the exclusion that results from rejection may have an upside. These questions are explored in an essay, "On Being Left Out," by Adam Phillips in the May 20 edition of The London Review. Phillip’s essay is a kind of pendant to Herb Thomas’ book, "The Shame Response to Rejection," the subject of last month’s article.
Like Herb Thomas, Phillips, 62, is a psychologist, and like Herb a rambunctious one, who thinks some individuals would get more by taking up knitting than psychoanalysis. He also makes use of literary examples, like Shakespeare’s Hamlet, Milton’s Lucifer and Sophocles’ Oedipus Rex. Hamlet has been excluded from his mother’s company by her marriage to his uncle Claudius; Lucifer has been excluded from Heaven by God, and Oedipus has been moved beyond the human pale by his (unknowing) murder of his father and marriage with his mother.
Perhaps all literature is about exclusion, Phillips speculates. And is the only answer to exclusion revenge? “Perhaps everything depends on what we make of feeling left out,” Phillips writes. All of Shakespeare’s tragic figures — Hamlet, Othello, Lear, Macbeth, Coriolanus, Timon — show “symptoms of the excluded,” he notes. Exclusion, rather than the trauma of rejection, is what interests Phillips, perhaps rightly so. We can’t control rejection, but we might learn how to deal with exclusion.
If we are left out of one project, another project — a better project — may become available. Think of parties: If we are not invited to one, another, better party may be available, although not right away. Our inclusion in one group makes our inclusion in another, perhaps better group, impossible. Do we really want to be included where we find ourselves? Is it a good place to be? Perhaps our fear of freedom keeps us where we are.
Feelings of being left out are the fire we must pass through to find something better. “Everything depends on what we make of feeling left out.” But there must be “another and better solution to being left out than revenge.” “If I kill the woman I love, a woman I believe has betrayed me, I am forever excluded from her company. Revenge makes exclusion permanent,” Phillips states.
“Tell me what you feel left out of,” Phillips writes, “and I will tell you what you think you want.” The upside of being left out is that we find out who we are. We pass through the fire and create an identity for ourselves. Those who have never been rejected don’t have this. They stick with the same group, out of habit and fear of change, having never known anything else. They may never have failed at anything, but have lived on the surface of life and have never been tested or questioned themselves. An identity must be made; it is not a given.
A college student has spent three semesters slaving away for the college daily. He fails to make the board. No reason is given. Feeling of rejection and exclusion give way to serious questioning: Is this really what I want to do? “My grades have suffered; am I sacrificing my education?” The student quits the paper, and decides to concentrate on academics. From now on he will be a real student, not a harried wannabee. He has found a new direction, a more authentic identity.
Crises like these should arrive when we are young. Later in life they are harder to negotiate. Some time ago I read an article in the Sunday business section of The New York Times, about some Harvard grads in their 50s who had lost their jobs. When they sent out résumés they took off "Harvard" and substituted less distinguish names, thinking this would increase their chances.
As for Hamlet, from the beginning he had doubts about pursuing the question of Claudius’ guilt. Excluded from an impossible relation with his mother, he might have put all that behind him, eloped with Ophelia and gone to the Court of Spain, or even the Virginia colony, and began a new life.
Exclusion can open a door to something better, and we must find the right response to it. “When we are left out, we become who we are, and who we can be,” Phillips concludes.
Ed Rossmann lives in Aurora and has been an educator most of his life, including 17 years in high school.