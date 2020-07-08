Rossmann: Growing up under Vichy France, 1940-1944

Most people thought of little else than hunger and cold. Lucky were those families who had country cousins who would send them food packages; and those who could pay black market prices.

A generation of young people was undernourished, their growth stunted. Classrooms and libraries went unheated. High school and college students struggled to stay awake; many fell asleep over their books. At the same time, French schools refused to lower their hard-earned standards. A failure rate of 30% was maintained, a sign to administrators that the system was working.

Teachers on all levels had to take a loyalty oath to the marshal. Jews and Freemasons were barred from teaching. All teachers had to be careful not to say anything in class that might be interpreted as favoring the allies or the free French under Gen. De Gaulle. One of their students might report them to their parents, who would then inform the government, which would tell the Gestapo. If these denunciations — and others like them — were signed, the authors were paid: a source of money in a time of scarcity.