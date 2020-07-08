Rossmann: Growing up under Vichy France, 1940-1944

Some have compared the German occupation of France (1940-1944) to a plague, or a pandemic, but this doesn’t work very well, because the one is a political event, and the other a force of nature. However, like a pandemic, the occupation was a life-changing event, and it may be informative to look at its consequences for young people and education.
In late June of 1940, it seemed to most people that the Germans had won the war. The French army had been routed, and the British army evacuated from Europe. Great Britain would soon sue for peace, it was thought. The leaders of the discredited Third Republic turned to Marshal Pétain, a hero of World War I, to form a new government. The result was the collaborationist Vichy state.
From the beginning, the French economy was directed to the German war effort. Food was rationed. By November 1941, people in Lyon were restricted to 1,160 calories a day, half the prewar average, according to historian Patrick Marnham. Sugar, ersatz coffee, bread, meat, butter, cooking oil and cheese were rationed. Flour, rice, chocolate were unavailable. The fisheries were closed. Fruit, vegetables and eggs were rare, at inflated prices. Crow was cheap. Only pregnant women and children were entitled to milk, at three times the prewar price. You had soap only if your work was particularly dirty. Supplies of coal were limited. Some apartments had heat a few hours a day, many none at all.
Most people thought of little else than hunger and cold. Lucky were those families who had country cousins who would send them food packages; and those who could pay black market prices.
A generation of young people was undernourished, their growth stunted. Classrooms and libraries went unheated. High school and college students struggled to stay awake; many fell asleep over their books. At the same time, French schools refused to lower their hard-earned standards. A failure rate of 30% was maintained, a sign to administrators that the system was working.
Teachers on all levels had to take a loyalty oath to the marshal. Jews and Freemasons were barred from teaching. All teachers had to be careful not to say anything in class that might be interpreted as favoring the allies or the free French under Gen. De Gaulle. One of their students might report them to their parents, who would then inform the government, which would tell the Gestapo. If these denunciations — and others like them — were signed, the authors were paid: a source of money in a time of scarcity.
On a moral level, the motto of the defunct Third Republic — “Liberty, Equality, Fraternity” — was replaced by Vichy’s “Family, Work, Country,” which meant order and authority. The marshal, in his 80s, who sometimes used the royal “we,” was a kind of monarch and the people were his subjects. Religious education was restored to the schools, and attending high schools required a fee, a step back in time. Portraits of the marshal were in every classroom.
Much of this moral education was conducted in summer camps and work camps, where young men worked outdoors in conservation. Sports, neglected under the Third Republic, were encouraged. Songs and dances in praise of the marshal were organized. However, things turned sour in 1943, when the Germans began drafting young Frenchmen to work in Germany, on farms and in factories. Many youths, especially in rural areas, responded by literally taking to the hills. Some joined the resistance.
In 1955, 10 years after the war, student life was still austere. The university of Lyon consisted of two 19th century buildings along the Rhône River. There was no campus, sports or extracurriculars. Most students rented rooms in private homes. Food — including red and white wine — was plentiful, but nobody was fat. Loden coats were in fashion. Studies were demanding, and end-weighted: To pass a course, you had to pass the final exam.
Life was not all grim. The university was coed and diverse, with many (male) students from the Maghreb and west Africa. The Alps and skiing were nearby. Each school had a fall dance, and at "surprise parties" the music of Sidney Bechet was popular. An American classmate thought they got more out of their studies than we did, with our relaxed attitudes, grade inflation and relatively luxurious campuses. Certainly, they didn’t feel sorry for themselves — they felt superior — but they really coveted automobiles! Within a decade they would have them.
Ed Rossmann lives in Aurora and has been an educator most of his life, including 17 years in high school.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!