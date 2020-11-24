Rossmann: Harkness tables: A classroom revolution?

In 1930, oil magnate and philanthropist Edward Harkness made a gift to Exeter Academy (and several other eastern boarding schools) that was meant to revolutionize secondary school teaching. The gift took the form of Harkness tables, 11-by-7-foot hardwood oval tables (and matching chairs) meant to seat 13: one instructor and 12 students. Students would no longer sit in ranks dutifully taking notes from a lecturer, but would sit around the table and learn though conferring with the instructor, and each other: the conference teaching method.
Today, conference tables are used in many schools around the country. It is an expensive arrangement, aside from the cost of the tables, since class size is limited to 12 students. Larger tables are made, but it is harder to organize a conference with larger numbers.
Strictly speaking, expensive tables are not necessary, and the method is within the reach of any school with sections of 12 students. Just clamp two 12-foot church luncheon tables together, find a set of inexpensive folding chairs and start conferencing! One caveat: The original hardwood tables weigh around 1,000 pounds and don’t slide or creak; make sure your table rests firmly in place. The same goes for chairs.
It may be legitimately asked: With just 12 students, does furniture matter that much? Well, the physical arrangement is meant to take teaching to a higher level. It is formal, but not regimented. Instructor and students play different roles. Perhaps the premise of the method is that students — not just the instructor — have something intelligent to say.
A conference is not the same as a conversation, which is casual. It is not a bull session, which, although fun, has no structure. A conference features thoughtful discussion where students take turns expressing opinions and ideas. The instructor, who should be an expert in his/her subject, is first among equals, an authority but not an authoritarian. A conference — unlike most lectures — is not a one-way street! It is more of a debate, an exchange of ideas.
The instructor sits at one end of the table and has eye contact with all students; in fact, everybody has eye contact with everybody else. No one can hide, no one is left out, all are included. Discussion of a poem, essay or historical document is training in speaking well, being logical, showing respect for others and, perhaps most of all, listening. Conferencing prepares students for college seminars and, who knows? Maybe the corporate board room. (The students are aware all this, and spend time thinking about how they will deal with the corporate world and whether or not to “sell out,” and for how much).
In my school, conferencing worked best in subjects like English, history, classics and language classes, which emphasized speaking. Sciences were taught in conventional classrooms, and in labs, art and music in studios. As for math, it was taught in Harkness classrooms, but we spent most of our time working on problems in textbooks, or at the chalkboard, where public humiliation was frequent. Perhaps today, statistics and probability theory lend themselves more to conferencing.
Conferencing assumes a fair level of maturity. I had a one-credit religion course for ninth graders. The instructor was not a regular teacher, but a librarian, a nice man; but the students horsed around, got to giggling about something. What were they up to? At a conference table, the instructor has eye contact with everybody but cannot see what the students are doing with their hands under the table!
What about quizzes and tests? The students shift their chairs sideways, pull solid wood writing tablets out of the side of the table and they’re ready to write.
Conferencing requires a special mindset in instructor and students. If it is lacking, a class can degenerate into routine lecture and note-taking, workbook exercises or even reading the book together! Or it can become a parody of itself, a grade-grubbing routine where each student is ready to start talking — never mind thinking — the moment another student has stopped. And if it works properly, there is risk: Even after thinking something through, when you open your mouth you may come up with something stupid!
For the moment, thanks to the pandemic, conferencing has been suspended and instruction is online at the schools where it is used. You get used to anything, and take it for granted, but the current crisis is a reminder of just how much has been lost.
Ed Rossmann lives in Aurora and has been an educator most of his life, including 17 years in high school.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!