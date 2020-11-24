Rossmann: Harkness tables: A classroom revolution?

A conference is not the same as a conversation, which is casual. It is not a bull session, which, although fun, has no structure. A conference features thoughtful discussion where students take turns expressing opinions and ideas. The instructor, who should be an expert in his/her subject, is first among equals, an authority but not an authoritarian. A conference — unlike most lectures — is not a one-way street! It is more of a debate, an exchange of ideas.

The instructor sits at one end of the table and has eye contact with all students; in fact, everybody has eye contact with everybody else. No one can hide, no one is left out, all are included. Discussion of a poem, essay or historical document is training in speaking well, being logical, showing respect for others and, perhaps most of all, listening. Conferencing prepares students for college seminars and, who knows? Maybe the corporate board room. (The students are aware all this, and spend time thinking about how they will deal with the corporate world and whether or not to “sell out,” and for how much).