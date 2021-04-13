Rossmann: 'Hedge funds with universities attached'

Markovits proposed that “Private ... universities should lose their tax-exempt status unless they draw at least half of their students from families in the bottom two-thirds of the income distribution, and ... they should meet this requirement by expanding enrollments.”

Ivy League schools, he thinks, could retain nonprofit status by doubling enrollments (drawing new students from outside the elite) and still spend as much per student as they did in 2000. Other private schools could do the same by increasing their enrollments by 50%. Legal machinery for this currently exists.

Peterson, in his article, cites a law, enacted by Congress in 2017, that points in this direction: a 1.4% tax on the investment returns of schools with “small student bodies and large endowments.” If a school wants to avoid the tax (which applies only to endowments over $500,000 per student) it can simply admit more students. But Peterson goes much further down the road of expansion.

For example, Princeton has an endowment of $26 billion and just 8,000 students. It could expand to 52,000 students without a loss in quality of instruction, Peterson asserted (yes, you read that correctly). It would be “a bit less elite” than Berkeley (43,000 students) or UCLA (46,000 students), “both among the top-ranked universities in the world.”