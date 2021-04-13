Rossmann: 'Hedge funds with universities attached'

A "year" at an Ivy league college costs upwards of $80,000. At least half the students get help, but it’s still a lot of money. In California, high school students have killed themselves over anxiety at not getting into the likes of Stanford or USC. Parents have gone to jail for bribing, or attempting to bribe, college officials, particularly coaches, and the officials have been fired. Lives and careers have been wrecked. Even the best students face odds of 25 or 30 to one against being accepted at one of these places. These are facts — but some people think the private college landscape doesn’t have to be this way.
Charles Peterson, writing in The New York Review of Books in March 2020, said, “A majority of Ivy league colleges regularly admit more students from the top one percent of families than they do from the entire bottom 60 percent.” He added, “higher education ... as a whole ... does far more to reflect the American class system than it does to equalize it.” Peterson is a member of the Cornell history department.
The reform of elite private American universities is the subject of a book, "The Meritocracy Trap" (2019, 418 pages) by Daniel Markovits, who teaches at Yale Law School. He is particularly critical of schools with small numbers of students and huge endowments. Such schools, he said, are functionally “exclusive clubs” whose tax exemption obliges middle-class families “to pay for elite education their own children will never receive.” Critics have called Harvard, Yale and Princeton “hedge funds with universities attached.”
Markovits proposed that “Private ... universities should lose their tax-exempt status unless they draw at least half of their students from families in the bottom two-thirds of the income distribution, and ... they should meet this requirement by expanding enrollments.”
Ivy League schools, he thinks, could retain nonprofit status by doubling enrollments (drawing new students from outside the elite) and still spend as much per student as they did in 2000. Other private schools could do the same by increasing their enrollments by 50%. Legal machinery for this currently exists.
Peterson, in his article, cites a law, enacted by Congress in 2017, that points in this direction: a 1.4% tax on the investment returns of schools with “small student bodies and large endowments.” If a school wants to avoid the tax (which applies only to endowments over $500,000 per student) it can simply admit more students. But Peterson goes much further down the road of expansion.
For example, Princeton has an endowment of $26 billion and just 8,000 students. It could expand to 52,000 students without a loss in quality of instruction, Peterson asserted (yes, you read that correctly). It would be “a bit less elite” than Berkeley (43,000 students) or UCLA (46,000 students), “both among the top-ranked universities in the world.”
Yale, which had 12 colleges, recently opened two more, representing about 500 students. In recent years it also opened a campus in Singapore (which does not grant Yale B.A.s) for no better reason than other institutions were expanding abroad. If Yale can do that why can’t it open, say 10 — or more — residential colleges?
This may seem extravagant, but Oxford University in Great Britain has 39 colleges and six “halls” with religious affiliation. Many of these colleges were added over the course of centuries, certainly, but things go faster today. Some of the colleges are more prestigious than others, but that is inevitable; they are still Oxford colleges, so the same could be true of Yale and Harvard.
How would such expansion affect college costs? Fewer grand pianos, climbing walls and polo teams? Neither writer said.
Elite higher education, as Markovits sees it, leads to an elite work culture of 80-plus-hour weeks that reduce people to parts in a relentless economic system. Stressed-out managers sit and cry at their desks. Likewise, on a lower level sits the modern warehouse, where the workers’ every movement and gesture is evaluated for its economic worth, and breaks are minimal. In between is a degraded middle class that subsists on low-paying jobs the elites choose not to do.
There is no doubt the elites work hard; they are not a decadent aristocracy. But privilege has a way of perpetuating itself from generation to generation. Markovits (and Peterson) make the case for a more humanistic, democratic society, one with an elite recruited from all classes that could change the system into an enterprise with more dignity for everyone.
Ed Rossmann lives in Aurora and has been an educator most of his life, including 17 years in high school.