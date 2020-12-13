Rossmann: Hemingway now: 'The Sun Also Rises'

Jake is hard to read, but he doesn’t seem depressed. Has he managed to put it behind him? He acts as if he still has a life to live — and he does.

Nevertheless, Jake and his girlfriend, Lady Brett Ashley, an Englishwoman, are stymied. They are passionately in love, frustrated yet unable to break up. They go their separate ways, and Lady Ashley takes and discards lovers like so many Kleenex, but are eventually drawn back together. Along with Mike, an Englishman perpetually short of cash; Al, another American; Edna, an Englishwoman; and Robert Cohen, a Princeton graduate and a boxer, they form a semi-bohemian group, part of a "lost generation," according to Gertrude Stein. When Jake has a vacation, and he and his friends head to Spain and the festival of St. Fermin at Pamplona.

The journey starts with a trip up the Pyrenees mountains to a remote inn. As the bus climbs, mountain ranges appear behind other mountain ranges, an endless vista. They arrive at the inn just before dark. A high wind is howling; the inn is cold and overpriced, the owner indifferent. Money comes out and the mood brightens. Hemingway’s prose — just enough words, the right words, not too many — make you wish you were there. After Victorian wordiness, Hemingway recreated English as a sharp narrative tool: direct, efficient, to the point. This is his ongoing gift to writers today.