Rossmann: Hemingway now: 'The Sun Also Rises'

Jake Barnes, the main character in Ernest Hemingway’s 1926 novel "The Sun also Rises," has a good life. He is an American journalist working in Paris in the 1920s, and the dollar is strong against the Franc. He has many friends, and they get together and talk a lot. They also drink a lot. After having dinner in one café, they troop over to another for coffee, literally a "moveable feast," to borrow the title of Hemingway’s memoir published after his death in 1961.
Jake rides an open-rear platform bus to work, but usually finds his way around Paris on foot. He is a great hiker and avid trout fisherman, and a powerful swimmer. He is a fan of bullfighting and subscribes to trade publications. Women find him attractive. Jake lacks only one thing: a penis. Jake was injured during the 1914-18 war. He is not impotent, he insists; he "had an accident." Jake’s friends know about his situation, but no one talks about it. The subject is taboo. Almost a century later, at a time of continuing violence, things look less grim.
An article in The Atlantic magazine (May 12, 2016) points out that American soldiers in the Middle East suffered 1,367 such injuries in 2011-13. Improvised roadside devices explode at ground level; special armor and Kevlar shorts were developed to protect against these, but came too late for many men. New techniques have enabled surgeons to reconstruct penises and restore at least a degree of sexual function. Penis transplants are possible. None of this was available to Hemingway’s generation.
Jake is hard to read, but he doesn’t seem depressed. Has he managed to put it behind him? He acts as if he still has a life to live — and he does.
Nevertheless, Jake and his girlfriend, Lady Brett Ashley, an Englishwoman, are stymied. They are passionately in love, frustrated yet unable to break up. They go their separate ways, and Lady Ashley takes and discards lovers like so many Kleenex, but are eventually drawn back together. Along with Mike, an Englishman perpetually short of cash; Al, another American; Edna, an Englishwoman; and Robert Cohen, a Princeton graduate and a boxer, they form a semi-bohemian group, part of a "lost generation," according to Gertrude Stein. When Jake has a vacation, and he and his friends head to Spain and the festival of St. Fermin at Pamplona.
The journey starts with a trip up the Pyrenees mountains to a remote inn. As the bus climbs, mountain ranges appear behind other mountain ranges, an endless vista. They arrive at the inn just before dark. A high wind is howling; the inn is cold and overpriced, the owner indifferent. Money comes out and the mood brightens. Hemingway’s prose — just enough words, the right words, not too many — make you wish you were there. After Victorian wordiness, Hemingway recreated English as a sharp narrative tool: direct, efficient, to the point. This is his ongoing gift to writers today.
Looking back on the eight-day holiday, Al calls it "a wonderful nightmare." Brett, 34, takes up with a matador, Pedro Romero, and Robert, her cast-aside lover, beats up the 19-year-old, and several other people, including Jake. A man with a wife and two children is killed during the running of the bulls; the festival organizes a proper funeral procession to the railroad station. Six or seven civilians are gored by the bulls as the animals pour into the arena from the streets; picadors’ horses are disemboweled. There is almost continual music and dancing and even visits to churches. The characters are "tight" most of the time, the equivalent of today’s "stoned."
Many today consider bullfighting a barbaric institution. It is perhaps better understood as a popular religion rather than a sport. In classical mythology it recalls Theseus’ victory over the Minotaur in Greek legend, and in the Bible the victory of the Lamb of God over death. Brett’s seduction of the boy matador makes her a Delilah-like figure gumming up the ritual! Some critics have suggested that on some level, the trip to Pamplona is a pilgrimage of sorts from God-forsaken Europe to a culture with deeper spiritual roots.
Looking back today across even greater horrors than the first world war, we may see the "lost generation" as less "lost" than it appeared to Gertrude Stein. The title of the novel is taken from Ecclesiastes 1, 5. It is a positive image; the sun is rising; here is no mention of its going down: Life is not just one meaningless thing after another. There is little hope that Brett and Jake will have what they want, but Jake is wise enough to know that even if they did, after a while Brett would revert to her predatory ways. In the meantime, there is a lot of laughter in the novel; it brims with life.
Jake reminds me of Tennyson’s Ulysses, who looks back at his past life and concludes: “Though much is taken, much abides.” The sun also rises.
Ed Rossmann lives in Aurora and has been an educator most of his life, including 17 years in high school.
