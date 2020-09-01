Rossmann: How about a new school calendar?

The pandemic, whatever immediate problems it poses, gives us the chance to step back and reconsider the traditional school year. Right now we have — normally — 180 days of back-to-back classes and exams, and a nine- or 10-week summer vacation. Although we miss this routine now, I think we can do far better.
I‘m going to stick with 180 days. The French make do with around 120, but their school days are a couple of hours longer, and they have no interscholastic sports.
We currently have two semesters of three 30-day marking periods each. The fall semester ends in late January, with midterm local and regents exams. The second semester begins around Feb. 1, and ends in June with finals. There is a winter break and a spring break, both five days. Both semesters are punctuated by holidays like Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Presidents’ Day and Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The Christmas/New Year’s Day recess varies from 10 days to two weeks, depending on the year.
The school boards puts a lot of thought into the school calendar, but as an instructor I experienced it as a grim, relentless grind, interrupted by holidays — Columbus Day, in particular — that did little for me except disturb whatever rhythm I had succeeded in setting in my classes. What does closing schools have to do with honoring historical figures? Let’s find a way of honoring them in school. (Yet more holidays loom on the horizon!)
As for the 10-week summer vacation, it is too long, an anachronism from the days when many young people — even city kids — worked in agriculture. Student learning deteriorates and faculty morale begins to stagnate. I would like to see a school year with clearly defined, intense periods of study and meaningful, restorative breaks for instructors and students. Here is the 2019-2020 school year on my revised schedule:
• The first period of 30 school days begins on Wednesday, Sept. 4, and ends on Oct. 15. Then I see a break from Oct. 16 until Nov. 3, a Sunday. This new break might be called the Halloween break. I'm sure this would be a big hit!
• The second 30-day marking period extends from Monday, Nov. 4, until Dec. 18. Three days — Wednesday, Thursday, Friday — have been set aside for Thanksgiving. The Christmas/New Year’s break runs from Dec. 19 until Jan. 5.
• The third marking period extends from Jan. 6 to Feb. 14 and includes midyear exams. It‘s followed by a break — the winter break — from Feb. 17 until March 1. So, that makes three marking periods of 30 days each, with breaks of about two weeks between periods. So far, so good, right?
• Marking period No. 4 goes from March 2 until April 10, followed by a break — the spring break — from April 13 to April 24. Marking period No. 5 starts on April 27 and lasts until June 8. Finally, the sixth marking period starts on June 22 and ends on July 24. The period June 9-19 is for final exam prep.
• Memorial Day is a holiday. Graduation would be a month ”late,” near the end of July. That would leave students and teachers with the entire month of August off, plus some days in September.
The main feature is six separate marking periods of (hopefully) intense study, relieved by significant breaks averaging two weeks in length. This has more "breathing space" than the endless, stop-and-go grind we have at present.
There are questions. Summer jobs would shrink. Working couples with children might find the new schedule difficult to adjust to. Summer study for faculty might be hindered since most summer courses are given in July. But what I am suggesting would take less adaptive effort than what we are going through now. As for sports, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association can adjust to anything!
Or: Classes could begin around Aug. 1, as they do in many schools in the South, and July could be the month of summer vacation. That would also ease faculty summer study. There is here a clear distinction between school time and time off; time to take stock of one’s work, and make adjustments; time to travel, if one has the means; time to pursue a hobby if one does not.
We are going through a dreadful, horrendous period, especially for the young. But it does teach us that our routines are not set in stone, and that something better could come out of it.
Ed Rossmann lives in Aurora and has been an educator most of his life, including 17 years in high school.
