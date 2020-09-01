Rossmann: How about a new school calendar?

• Memorial Day is a holiday. Graduation would be a month ”late,” near the end of July. That would leave students and teachers with the entire month of August off, plus some days in September.

The main feature is six separate marking periods of (hopefully) intense study, relieved by significant breaks averaging two weeks in length. This has more "breathing space" than the endless, stop-and-go grind we have at present.

There are questions. Summer jobs would shrink. Working couples with children might find the new schedule difficult to adjust to. Summer study for faculty might be hindered since most summer courses are given in July. But what I am suggesting would take less adaptive effort than what we are going through now. As for sports, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association can adjust to anything!

Or: Classes could begin around Aug. 1, as they do in many schools in the South, and July could be the month of summer vacation. That would also ease faculty summer study. There is here a clear distinction between school time and time off; time to take stock of one’s work, and make adjustments; time to travel, if one has the means; time to pursue a hobby if one does not.

We are going through a dreadful, horrendous period, especially for the young. But it does teach us that our routines are not set in stone, and that something better could come out of it.

Ed Rossmann lives in Aurora and has been an educator most of his life, including 17 years in high school.

