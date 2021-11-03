Rossmann: 'How can anyone be Persian?'

The question in the headline is borrowed from Montesquieu’s 1721 epistolary novel, "Persian Letters," in which two travelers from a distant eastern country visit Paris and comment on what they see. Things native Parisians take for granted — like the pope — the Persians see as strange, grotesque, even absurd; in other terms, “Other.” For a Parisian, the visitors themselves are mysterious "Others": “Ah, this gentleman is Persian! How extraordinary! How can one be Persian?” one citizen wonders.

One way to approach foreign Others is to study their language — or more exactly, to speak it.

If we look at the etymologies of words like "foreign," "language" and "tongue," we get "people outside the door who move their tongues in different ways." Speaking is a physical and mental exercise, and when we speak a foreign language, our personality shifts a little; we become Other at least to a degree. (But wait — what about reading a foreign language? Let’s leave reading for another day!)

For example, in French the "u" in the French pronoun "tu" (you) requires you to pucker your lips, a move we seldom perform in English. “Make your mouth like a little chicken’s ass,” one of my instructors used to say. Likewise, the initial “R” in the name "Robert" is not the English "R"; in French, the sound comes from the back of the throat: "Ruh-, Ruh-, Ruh-bair!" It's hard to pronounce!

When we get over our initial self-consciousness at making unusual sounds, we are getting into the Other’s head. The concept of Other starts to erode. To an extent, we can be Persian after all.

We are like actors assuming a role. “All the world’s a stage,” noted Shakespeare. We learned to act in English and now, as the situation changes, we’ll act in French. Some actors strive to become the characters they embody — at least while on stage.

French and American speech have different intonation or rhythm. American speech has a staccato quality; French sentences have a rising and falling movement. You can impose English intonation on French speech, and it may be comprehensible, but it will sound odd. Listening to tapes of French speech helps with emulating French sounds and intonation, more than studying rule books.

The spoken language is accompanied by body language, by gestures. These vary according to social class. Working class people gesture more than upper class people, who often exhibit a corpse-like stiffness. A French shrug is more definite than the American shrug. Ask your instructor to demonstrate a real French shrug. Then try it yourself.

When you have everything down pat — accent, intonation, body language — your friends might not recognize you, for a moment. Don’t worry: You’re still there.

This personality-shifting aspect of speaking a foreign language makes it difficult to start this work in middle school; students this age are having trouble figuring out who they are in the first place, in English. They may have the feeling that French is speaking them, rather than they speaking French. It’s confusing!

It’s preferable to start a new language much earlier — or later in high school. Unfortunately, that is now how we usually do it. An alternative is to stress grammar, which is important, but which is about the language, not using it.

Unfortunately, bilingualism is not a cure for every sort of bigotry. A French writer of the far right, Henri Massis, wrote the line, “Africa begins at Calais,” a slur on France — and Africa — that he attributed to the English, France’s hereditary enemy. A multilingual individual can easily be antisemitic. Still, foreign language learning has the potential to make the world less tribal.

Any foreign language will serve to open up the world, but French has advantages. Its spelling, sounds and grammar are more difficult than Spanish, and this makes us work harder, which is good. Moreover, a student gets further into French in three years than does a student into German in the same time, and a student of Russian in four or five years.

Language learning can be frustrating. You think you’re pretty good when one day you are riding in a railway car, and a couple of young French army privates hop onto the seats opposite you. They chatter away, nudging each other in the ribs, joking, every other word is slang, and you don’t understand a thing. You realize you are probably never going to get to a point that fully satisfies you.

Ed Rossmann lives in Aurora and has been an educator most of his life, including 17 years in high school.

