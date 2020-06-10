Rossmann: How efficient is the classroom?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

During the recent school closings, online distance learning was used on a grand scale for perhaps the first time. Many reports are negative: The system is “awkward” and “time-consuming.” Others noted that some students volunteer more than they would in the classroom. And one inner city eighth grader, whose classroom is habitually turbulent, said in an essay to The New York Times that she much preferred to be online.

Some observers, noting hundreds of thousands of empty classrooms, wondered, “If you can do without classrooms for two or three months, maybe you can do without classrooms, period.” This is hyperbole! As a mechanism for learning, the high school classroom involves some friction.

To be clear, some classes go well: Hands go up and the air crackles with excitement. There is another kind of class, though, where the students just want to know what they have to know and get on with it. That is fine, too, I think. The gifted and talented and GI Joes of education are not the problem.

These are the classes that grow listless and uninterested, and even turbulent. The lesson plan that worked in the morning does not work in the afternoon, and it is hard to know exactly why. If there are problems at home, the classroom cannot be insulated from them. Some instructors must double as social workers. This takes effort.