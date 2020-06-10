Rossmann: How efficient is the classroom?

During the recent school closings, online distance learning was used on a grand scale for perhaps the first time. Many reports are negative: The system is “awkward” and “time-consuming.” Others noted that some students volunteer more than they would in the classroom. And one inner city eighth grader, whose classroom is habitually turbulent, said in an essay to The New York Times that she much preferred to be online.
Some observers, noting hundreds of thousands of empty classrooms, wondered, “If you can do without classrooms for two or three months, maybe you can do without classrooms, period.” This is hyperbole! As a mechanism for learning, the high school classroom involves some friction.
To be clear, some classes go well: Hands go up and the air crackles with excitement. There is another kind of class, though, where the students just want to know what they have to know and get on with it. That is fine, too, I think. The gifted and talented and GI Joes of education are not the problem.
These are the classes that grow listless and uninterested, and even turbulent. The lesson plan that worked in the morning does not work in the afternoon, and it is hard to know exactly why. If there are problems at home, the classroom cannot be insulated from them. Some instructors must double as social workers. This takes effort.
The instructor may wear the wrong kind of sneakers or fail to smile enough. Authority is dead, and an instructor can’t simply teach; he/she must master public relations, a dubious science. Students differ in ability, temperament and attitude. Some seniors have senioritis. When things go wrong, the instructor must remain unflappable, with an attitude that combines firmness with tact. All this requires energy.
The classroom is also part of a relentless five-days-a-week routine, which resembles a factory, where bells signal a change from one activity to another, with little time to visit the restroom. Maybe this is why some students like to smoke in the lavatories. Maybe this is why there are food fights. Some degree of routine and regimentation may be inescapable: Civilization meets discontent, as you-know-who said.
To a degree, what happens in any classroom is a function of how demanding a school is. Studies should be evenly hard across the curriculum. It also depends on the attitude of the principal, who can take an active, interventionist approach to problems in the classroom, or adopt a hands-off policy. Some instructors would not welcome such intervention, but others will. Principals set the standard for the school, and like other people, they vary in temperament and ability.
One thing is clear: Teaching and learning can proceed, more or less well, at a distance, and surely communications will improve — because they have to. Colleges have reached the end of what they can charge, and distance learning offers the possibility of lower costs.
What if one day of the school week was conducted at a distance? What if "online day" were, say, Friday? The week no longer looks so lockstep. Teachers would have to determine which aspects of their subjects are best taught in the classroom, and which might better be conveyed online. How much time in class is really necessary?
Some students seem to learn better online, where there are fewer distracting cues, and where the instructor’s clashing sneakers don’t matter. A degree of distancing might result in a closer, more collaborative relationship between student and instructor than the constant, fraught, face-to-face contact of the classroom. Students and teachers see too much of each other. Whether learning takes place at home or in school, the setting must be calm and orderly.
I would prefer that "online day" be Wednesday, rather than Friday, but those who read last month’s column know that I decreed that Wednesday afternoon classes be switched to Saturday morning, so as to leave Wednesday and Saturday afternoons open for interscholastic sports. Classes on Saturday morning would be an adjustment, but look what we have adjusted to already!
The current school week crams too much activity into too little time: too many late nights for athletes, too many classrooms hours for everybody. The school week needs to be "aired out." The coming decade promises a very difficult job market. There is no time to waste. Parents, students, schools and the New York State Public High School Athletic Association should get together and come up with something that makes more sense than what we have now.
Ed Rossmann lives in Aurora and has been an educator most of his life, including 17 years in high school.
