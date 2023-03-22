When E.B. Sledge’s Marine unit arrives at Peleliu island, in the westernmost part of the Caroline Islands chain in June 1944, they face two problems: the Japanese enemy and the tropical setting. The story is told in Sledge’s memoir, "With the Old Breed at Peleliu and Okinawa," the second volume on the online Yale course in American military history.

That Japanese troops rarely, if ever, surrendered was understood, but fighting the Japanese had an edge that the war with the Germans did not: “A passionate hatred for the Japanese burned through all Marines I knew,” writes Sledge. Among the reasons was the fate of the Goettge patrol in Guadalcanal earlier in the war.

Marines there had been told by a prisoner that some of his “starving comrades” would surrender if the Americans would come and “liberate” them. So, an expedition was organized: Twenty-five picked men, scouts, intelligence specialists, a surgeon and a linguist went on a mission “more humanitarian than military.” Col. Frank Goettge was division intelligence officer. The group was ambushed as it descended in darkness from their landing craft. Three men escaped.

And then there were Japanese soldiers who played dead, and suddenly tossed a grenade at their captors; others who feigned being wounded, and knifed the Marine medic who was trying to help them. And there were those who hideously mutilated American corpses, which particularly shocks Sledge. Not that all Marines were innocent of such things. Sledge finds one Marine collecting Japanese body parts; another, an officer, urinating on Japanese corpses. He convinces the one to abandon his hobby and feels deep, impotent shame for the other.

Individual Japanese and sometimes groups, armed with bladed weapons, would infiltrate Marine encampments at night and wreak what havoc they could. Sentries were not enough; Marines had to work in pairs, at all hours, sharing guard duty and sleep between them.

“This collective attitude, Marine and Japanese, resulted in savage, ferocious fighting with no holds barred. This was a brutish, primitive hatred, as characteristic of the horror of war in the Pacific as the palm trees and the islands.” writes Sledge.

Indeed, the tropical setting featured problems that ranged from the absurd to the horrific. One work party involved collecting rotten coconuts — thousands of them — loading them onto trucks, and dumping them in a swamp. The sprout served as a handle, but “more often, the thing fell apart, spilling stinking coconut milk all over us.”

Land crabs were “about the size of a man’s palm, their legs covered with bristles and spines.” They “hid by day and roamed at night.” They were everywhere, and had to be “shaken out of your shoes every morning.” The Marines attacked them with sticks, bayonets and entrenching tools. They had to be buried quickly or their stench would permeate the air, which could be as hot at 105 degrees in the shade, with high humidity.

There was the huge blowfly or bluebottle fly, not easily intimidated from getting into your food. “This creature has a plump, metallic, greenish-blue body. It was revolting ... to watch big, fat blowflies leave a corpse and swarm onto our C-rations.” A way around the flies was to eat before sunrise or after sunset, when the flies were inactive, but then the food could not be heated since the flames would attract snipers.

Dead bodies decay quickly in the tropics, before grave registration crews can bury them: “Everywhere we went on the ridges the hot humid air reeked with the stench of death.” The island is two miles by six miles of mostly rock and hardened coral; it is impossible to dig latrines for elemental field sanitation: “Added to the awful stench of the dead was the repulsive odor of human excrement everywhere.”

It was, Sledge writes, “like no other battlefield ... on earth. It was an alien, unearthly, surrealistic nightmare like the surface of another planet. ... How we kept going I’ll never know.” And later, on Okinawa: “Men struggled and fought and bled in an environment so degrading I believed we’d been flung into hell’s own cesspool.”

It took 30 days to subdue Peleliu. The Japanese occupied bunkers, caves and even tombs along the stony ridges that characterize the geography of the island. Those who could not be killed by gunfire, grenade or artillery were walled in by bulldozers or incinerated by flamethrowers. Very few prisoners were taken, and most of these turned out to be workers of other Asiatic extractions. (To be continued.)