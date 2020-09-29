Rossmann: Is campus life a festival or folly?

The starting point for this column was an article in The Middlebury Campus, the Middlebury College newspaper, that appeared a week later in the March 26 issue of The Addison Independent.
In mid-March, as Middlebury College students prepared to leave campus in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, a curious thing happened: They trashed the place. Damage included broken windows, ripped-down hall lights, smashed furniture, strewn garbage, a shattered glass door, ripped signs, discharged fire extinguishers, microwaves and fans thrown from windows. Bikes and bike racks were thrown into trees. Trees were scarred and uprooted.
Traffic signs weighing several hundred pounds and anchored three feet in the ground were pulled up. The sign designating the college president’s parking space was torn down. Vandalism extended into the village, where a tavern’s sign was damaged, and its American flag torn down. According to the story, the vandalism was preceded by partying and drinking. On March 12 and 14, it took two full days for ground crews to clean up.
It was a great disappointment, especially for seniors, to have to leave everything and go home. But why take it out on the college? What motives can be discerned in alcoholic fury? Author Susan Sontag has said, “We live on the surface of life.” This was a day spent in the depths.
In 1950, Middlebury was a small liberal arts college in Vermont, beyond convenient travel from Boston and New York. Today, it twice as large (2,200 students), has achieved national prominence, and is about four hours from either city. Tuition is $56,000, comparable to Amherst, Williams and Bowdoin. It may be that after tuition reaches a certain point, the relation between students and school becomes mainly transactional.
No graffiti was reported. The college has not made a statement on the vandalism. The students have returned to campus. This event seems an anomaly, perhaps a one-off, a totally untypical phenomenon.
However, even in “normal” pre-pandemic times, there were campus phenomena that, if we consider them with fresh eyes, seem extravagant and even absurd and lead us ask why they exist.
For example, there is partying. There have always been parties, but partying is something else. It involves many students, long periods of time, material breakage and considerable consumption of alcohol. It can be so spectacular that there is an organization at Princeton, New Jersey, that ranks colleges according to how successful they are at partying. How can this be?
Where award-winning partying flourishes, it is obvious the students don’t have enough to do. Why does a college put up with this? Are the administrators proud of their party school? I’m not saying, “Send them to Wittgenstein!” Make their studies more demanding! Make the students work hard enough so at the end they will say, “It was hard, but not that hard, and afterwards we had a party.” Make them earn their parties.
Crucial in partying is drinking, which can be done separately. Too many students drink too much. Drunk people are not a pretty sight. Still, drinking on campus is not new. Henry Adams, in his biography, "The Education of Henry Adams" (1907), said he was astounded at how much alcohol his Harvard classmates can consume, especially the southerners. America is the land of Prohibition — and repeal.
College presidents are frustrated in their attempts to control drinking. The poet Baudelaire, who had tried every substance on the planet, finally urged people to get drunk — on poetry, on music, on ... biology. In other words, get an intellectual passion! Doubtless, some students do. What is the purpose of all this drinking? A flirtation with death before going to work for Procter & Gamble?
Is coeducation a failure? I’m sure some people have wondered. The number of sexual assaults — reduced for the moment by the pandemic — is disconcerting. Since no one wants to get involved with the criminal justice system, elaborate judicial protocols, dictated by the government, have been put in place. It is time-consuming and excruciating to everyone concerned, and may get worse with the introduction of cross-examination of the principals. This should not be! Alma mater has left the building, won’t be back soon. It might be better to spend the first two years in a community college, transfer later. What is the purpose of coeducation, anyway?
Gone are the days when a young person could to go to sea. “The whaler was my Harvard College,” said Ishmael in "Moby Dick." Still, a college is a kind of ship, outward bound.
Ed Rossmann lives in Aurora and has been an educator most of his life, including 17 years in high school.
