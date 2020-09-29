Rossmann: Is campus life a festival or folly?

No graffiti was reported. The college has not made a statement on the vandalism. The students have returned to campus. This event seems an anomaly, perhaps a one-off, a totally untypical phenomenon.

However, even in “normal” pre-pandemic times, there were campus phenomena that, if we consider them with fresh eyes, seem extravagant and even absurd and lead us ask why they exist.

For example, there is partying. There have always been parties, but partying is something else. It involves many students, long periods of time, material breakage and considerable consumption of alcohol. It can be so spectacular that there is an organization at Princeton, New Jersey, that ranks colleges according to how successful they are at partying. How can this be?

Where award-winning partying flourishes, it is obvious the students don’t have enough to do. Why does a college put up with this? Are the administrators proud of their party school? I’m not saying, “Send them to Wittgenstein!” Make their studies more demanding! Make the students work hard enough so at the end they will say, “It was hard, but not that hard, and afterwards we had a party.” Make them earn their parties.