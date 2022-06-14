Rossmann: Is it time to quit and give up?

Adam Phillips, a British psychoanalyst, thinks the world would be a better place if more people gave up. “Giving up," he writes, “which is in everybody’s repertoire, should be taught in schools.” (Jan. 6 London Review). He writes of the “tyranny ... of finishing things, which can narrow our minds unduly.” By seeing things through to the end, we often make life hell for ourselves ... and other people.

Phillips draws some of his examples from the plays of Shakespeare: MacBeth, Lear, "Hamlet, Othello and Timon of Athens are examples of people executing dubious projects to their catastrophic end, leaving themselves and most of the other characters dead. “Tragedy is what is created by people who refuse to give up,” he writes. These tragedies did not have to be, he suggests, if the principals had taken time off to think things through.

The attitude of not giving up, not quitting on a project gone wrong does seem quite common to governments and individuals alike: “What is heroic in heroism is precisely the resistance to giving up,” Adams writes. To quit or give up is unmanly, even cowardly, a sign of weakness. However, the roots of the problem run deeper, Phillips says. Underneath our reluctance to give up on even dubious projects is the idea that that giving up is a kind of suicide — the sacrifice of our project — and suicide is the ultimate taboo. If we give up, we abandon a large part of ourselves. If we can get past this, we can spare ourselves and others a lot of pain and grief. We must demythologize giving up, so that it appears a reasonable course of action in the circumstances. Giving up on one project gone sour makes other, more promising projects possible.

One approach is to see a futile situation as comic. Sisyphus, who pushes his rock up the hill every day, only to see it roll down again in the end, can be seen as clownish. Who wants to emulate him?

More effective is to take a closer look at what "giving up: is: something we do every day when we go to sleep. When we fall asleep, we abandon consciousness, thinking, purpose, whatever projects we were engaged in. And when we wake up, they may not appear to us in the same way. We may see them, in a different light, for the questionable projects they are. “Night brings counsel”, a proverb goes. We awake and come to our senses. Tragic heroes, especially MacBeth, are those who try to never sleep, or refuse sleep, so as to maintain their purpose. They keep other people from sleeping! Indeed, they are eager to reach a “point of no return” where they are in so deep there is no way out. They find a kind of peace here.

So is a good night’s sleep the solution to all our problems? No – but it will help us size up our projects and help us decide if we should go through with them or not. The fact that so many people report difficulty sleeping, or not getting enough sleep, is a bad sign “that the world is not only too much with us,” but that it has got too far inside our heads, impairing our judgement. To sleep, to retreat, to draw back from a doubtful situation is nature’s way of breaking our addiction to refusing to give up.

There is a painting by Jacques-Louis David showing the Emperor Napoleon in his study in the Tuileries Palace late at night working hard on the nation’s problems. The clock on the wall says 4:13 a.m. His clothes are wrinkled and his hair is mussed. "Look how hard the Emperor is working for his people!" the work seems to say. David finished the painting in 1812. Had Napoleon gotten more sleep, perhaps he would have reconsidered the Russian campaign.

A century later, in 1914, Marshal Joseph Joffre made sure he always got a good night’s sleep even while the German armies were sweeping across France, closing in on Paris. When Alexander von Kluck’s army turned and exposed its flank, Joffre attacked and won the First Battle of the Marne. When later his tactics were criticized, Joffre said, “I don’t know who won the battle; but if it had been lost, I know who would have lost it.”

So, yes, “how to give up” should be taught in the schools.

Ed Rossmann lives in Aurora and has been an educator most of his life, including 17 years in high school.

