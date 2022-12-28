Rossmann: Is that a user-friendly campus?

Long ago I heard a classics professor proclaim, “The two most important things about a school are faculty ... and food.”

I agreed about the faculty, but I hadn’t thought much about the food. I don’t remember what we ate except for “artery stew,” and the rumor that our soups and cereals were laced with saltpeter (potassium nitrate) to repress any sexual urges (It was a boys’ school). But I did remember the endless, glorious pitchers of milk that accompanied breakfast, lunch and dinner. By freshman year at college, these had disappeared, replaced by a single – admittedly tall - glass. A cheap shot, I thought, from a “great” university.

Colleges are just big schools and food is important. It would be nice if the applicant knew how well — or badly — the students eat in the college she is considering. Institutional food should be at least plentiful, even if not distinguished. A bad sign is when students ask for money from home to buy their own food. If this happens parents should get on the phone to the dean of students: it might make a difference.

Institutional food doesn’t have to be blah — which it often is. Food that students look forward to could be a great morale builder.

There are other small — or not so small — things that make a difference in the college experience that a prospective freshperson should ask about. For example, where exactly is the college located? If it is located in a small town, is the business district within walking distance of the campus? Or do you have to take a 10-minute bus side to get there? Downtown restaurants, shops, cinemas, pool halls and public spaces provide a break from campus routine, and will show there’s more to rural life than trees and snow. They should be close at hand. As for the campus itself, everything should be in walking distance.

City campuses can spread out over many locations. The tennis courts, playing fields and golf courses (if any) may be at bus-ride distances, along with the football stadium. The applicant should ask herself if this is acceptable if she wants to learn a life sport. And just as country campuses can be isolated from downtown, so can a city campus be distant from city life, like the University of Rochester isolated on its meander of the Genesee River, far from the business district and the shopping malls.

What about Greek life — fraternities and sororities? In large schools their influence tends to be diluted; in small schools there may be little social life outside of them. The college should offer enough interesting activities to offset any attraction the Greeks may have. Think before joining; it’s easy to join, hard to quit.

The days of in loco parentis, same-sex education and parietal rules may be long gone, but many schools today offer a variety of living arrangements, aside from all-coed dorms. Many of these are denominational schools — like Notre Dame and other Catholic institutions — but not all. If you don’t ask, you won’t find out. Female students should not have to cope with large, drunken males who attempt to break down their doors at 3 a.m.

What are the future classmates like? Are they sports fiends, camping out in hallways day and night to buy tickets for the big game? What is their conversation like? What are they interested in? Are students are expected to stand during the entire football game? Maybe a Division I football school is not for everybody! Applicants should get a copy of the student newspaper and try to figure out what the values of the school are. Find out which school official has the highest salary.

Is architecture important? Many recently built college campuses are serviceable enough without much distinction. In Great Britain such schools are known as the Redbricks. Maybe period architecture, like Second Empire or Italianate, might be more congenial, less pedestrian? How about Gothic Revival with a little ivy? On the other hand, some students are uncomfortable with Colonial or Georgian style because of its association with slavery. If a student is going to spend four years on a campus, her surroundings should please the eye — and the spirit.

Oh, by the way ... what’s the weather like at this school? Bad in the winter months? That’s great! Bad weather is best for studying. How those students at Stanford and USC get anything done, I have no idea!