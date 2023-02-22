In his memoir, "If You Survive," 2nd Lt. George Wilson describes how, on his third day of combat in Normandy — July 28, 1944 — he faced his most serious problem yet. His platoon has been reduced from 40 to 19. (Eight were shot while riding on a tank.) His two sergeants are nowhere to be seen. Wilson has orders to move forward, but no soldier volunteers to be lead scout. One soldier has broken down and is uncontrollably sobbing. The others “looked sick,” would not meet Wilson’s gaze. How one deals with a depleted platoon had never been discussed in Officer Candidate School, Wilson recalled.

Wilson gives orders: The sobbing trooper is sent to the rear with a medic. Following a hunch, Wilson promotes Pvt. Phearson to the rank of sergeant. Phearson requires some convincing, but he accepts. Quickly they form the others into two columns, with extra grenades, and move out. One piece of advice from Benning held: “Do something; do anything, but do something! It may confuse the enemy.”

Wilson notes that most soldiers do their jobs. Some break down, and some fake breakdowns, hoping to be sent to the rear. Wilson has sometimes to take on the role of drama critic, he notes wryly.

Early in July, a colonel had described the situation: German resistance is very stubborn. They have machine gun nests at the corner of every hedgerow. “Men will follow a leader, and I expect my platoon leaders to be right up front. Losses could be very high. If you survive your first battle, I’ll promote you. Good luck!” Despite “the intestinal stirrings of fear" — or perhaps because of them — Wilson gets busy. He memorizes the names of the 40 men in his platoon, so as to call them by name on the next day. Gradually he learns to put mistakes and losses out of mind and concentrate on what has to done in the present.

Nothing is more terrifying to infantrymen, Wilson writes, than an artillery barrage. All you can do is flop flat on the ground. The air is full of machine gun fire, rifle fire and shrapnel from exploding shells. Not getting hit is a matter of luck. Advancing on foot behind tanks afford some protection, but tanks are vulnerable to anti-tank weapons. Just as terrifying are fields sown with landmines.

There are days without combat. A freshly-killed cow — a war casualty — furnishes steaks. When the farmer demands payment, he is sent to a major in military government, “to work something out,” Wilson writes. They come upon a farm with enormous barrels of hard cider and enjoy another feast. One soldier finds a dairy farmer who offers him a glass of milk. The others catch on, and soon the generous farmer has given away his day’s production.

Before the platoon leaves Normandy, they have to shoot a Frenchwoman who has been shooting at them. “It seems the father of her children was a German soldier, and he was killed right in the yard of their farmhouse,” Wilson notes.

The infantryman functions in squalor. He wears the same clothes for weeks on end. Showers are unheard of, bathing rare. He can carry only so much water, and thirst can be torture. For food he must make do with K-rations: biscuits, a can of Spam, powdered beverage. He sleeps in a fox hole in 5 inches of rainwater — if he sleeps. The stench of unburied battlefield dead fills the air.

Wilson’s war comes to an end in early February 1945, near the Siegfried Line, where one of his big toes catches a piece of shrapnel. He has a successful recovery and a series of easy assignments, including one training Black troops, an uncomfortable reminder that this is a segregated army. He has been promoted to first lieutenant but denied captain’s rank. He has three years’ service, 15 months overseas, five major campaigns, three Purple Hearts, two Bronze Stars and one Silver Star.

On leave in Paris before shipping home, Wilson is almost refused entry to an officers’ club because he is wearing his Eisenhower jacket, not formal “pinks and greens.” The Army, he concludes, is about rank rather than experience. As for war, “Perhaps members of Congress should serve automatically as front-line troops.” That will not happen, so "young men are destined to carry out, mostly without question, the plans and orders of their seniors,” he concludes.

Wilson returns to the states, marries his fiancée and looks forward to a career selling insurance.