Rossmann: Long Point State Park in the winter

Long Point State Park, three miles south of Aurora on Cayuga Lake, includes almost 300 acres of woodland trails. For most people, however, "the park” is the 12-acre triangular peninsula that juts out onto the water: Long Point.
I can’t speak for all days, but most afternoons there are usually a few cars parked in the lot. People walk the paths, give their dog a run, wander around, or just sit in their cars and look at the lake. Sometimes a fellow in hip boots fishes along the south shore. Cars leave and others arrive.
A new lighthouse, installed a few year ago, marks the tip of the point. The base of the old lighthouse is in shallow water a few yards away, and has a tree growing out of it. The visitor’s experience here can vary from restorative to exhilarating.
The far shore is almost four miles away. The lake stretches north and south out under a big sky. Five miles to the south, the walls and smokestacks of the Milliken plant catch the light of the declining sun, as do the lake houses of Sunset Beach on either side of the park.
There may be wind here if no place else. The wind beats the water into whitecaps, sways the hickory and walnut trees, sends waves crashing against the shore and the rocky berms that shelter the boat basin. The wind keeps some people in their cars and inspires others to brave the paths. The landscape is in motion. The wind feels like a blade.
The scene makes me think — maybe irrationally — of Seurat’s painting "Sunday Afternoon at the Grande Jatte." You’ve seen it: A big painting showing Parisians on an island, holding parasols, staring at the Seine river. The figures are monumental and stiff and formal, very still, and it’s summer.
Long Point is our Grande Jatte; but it’s winter, and the wind is raging, the waves crashing, and the trees swaying, and everybody is freezing and having a grand time.
Ed Rossmann lives in Aurora and has been an educator most of his life, including 17 years in high school.