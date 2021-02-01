Rossmann: Long Point State Park in the winter

Long Point State Park, three miles south of Aurora on Cayuga Lake, includes almost 300 acres of woodland trails. For most people, however, "the park” is the 12-acre triangular peninsula that juts out onto the water: Long Point.

I can’t speak for all days, but most afternoons there are usually a few cars parked in the lot. People walk the paths, give their dog a run, wander around, or just sit in their cars and look at the lake. Sometimes a fellow in hip boots fishes along the south shore. Cars leave and others arrive.

A new lighthouse, installed a few year ago, marks the tip of the point. The base of the old lighthouse is in shallow water a few yards away, and has a tree growing out of it. The visitor’s experience here can vary from restorative to exhilarating.

The far shore is almost four miles away. The lake stretches north and south out under a big sky. Five miles to the south, the walls and smokestacks of the Milliken plant catch the light of the declining sun, as do the lake houses of Sunset Beach on either side of the park.