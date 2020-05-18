Rossmann: Max Hastings' 'Vietnam' a tough read

Along with the Bay of Pigs, Eisenhower bequeathed to the young John F. Kennedy the domino theory. This held that if South Vietnam fell to the communism, most of Southeast Asia would follow: Singapore, Malaysia, even Australia and New Zealand, not to mention Laos and Cambodia. The first big escalation occurred under Kennedy. At his death in November 1963, there were 16,000 American advisors in South Vietnam.

To this day, there are people who think that American intervention did give would-be revolutionaries pause, and governments time to make changes, and that Americans would have succeeded if they had gone into Vietnam faster and more heavily than they did.

The watershed moment came in 1968 with the Tet Offensive — arguably, in terms of casualties, a communist defeat — but an event that gave the lie to the optimistic propaganda about how the war was going. Public opinion turned against the war. Johnson, now a lost leader, announced he would not be a candidate in the presidential election in November.