Rossmann: Pandemic offers challenges, opportunities

My first reaction to the school closings was that school sports would be canceled, and I would not get to see my grandchildren play! The academic side, I thought, they could make up if the shutdown didn’t last too long, but once a sports season is gone, it’s gone.
But there is another side to this: This break in routine is an opportunity to step back and see how public education might be improved. Chances for radical change are rare, but this might be the time. We go on for years doing things the same way as problems occur and build up, working their way into the system as permanent characteristics.
Here are several possibilities:
1. Any new school construction should include air conditioning. Late spring and fall — even November — are warmer and more humid than they used to be, and they are going to get even warmer. Summer school would be an ordeal without air conditioning. Maybe some schools could be retrofitted.
2. Preserve the winter break. This was a controversial subject some months ago. The break isn’t about saving fuel; students need a rest between Christmas and spring break in April. No, people in business and industry don’t get breaks — but that has to do with this society’s fixation on work. In Europe, most working people get a summer month off, with pay. Here, people get a measly two weeks! What can you do with two weeks?
3. Provide online access for every home in the school district! It is ridiculous to be without this resource in the 21st century! It is like lacking highways. It shouldn’t be necessary for teachers to hand-carry lessons to students’ homes, as has been the case in recent days.
4. I hope my sports bona fides have been established. There is something the matter with the way we organize interscholastic sports. After an away match, student athletes return home at 9 or 10 at night, at the end of a 70-mile round trip. (Their parents have picked them up at the school.) The students have wolfed down fast food somewhere and, dog tired, face having to get up at dawn to catch the school bus. Maybe they still have homework to do. They may skip breakfast for a few more minutes in the sack. Is this a healthy routine?
Throughout the season parents, many of whom work and are single parents, are responsible for getting athletes to and from practices. Preseason practices may conflict with vacations. Mealtimes are irregular. Family life is chaotic. Perhaps the time has come for the school districts to renegotiate their relationship with the state Public High School Athletic Association?
In the meantime, there is a change that might make the system more humane: Switch Wednesday afternoon classes to Saturday morning.
Play as many games as possible Wednesday and Saturday afternoons. Athletes will return home at a reasonable hour. Parents will be more available for rides. Athletes will get more sleep. The concept of the "school night" would be restored. A less pressured school week would impinge on weekends, but this inconvenience is better than the craziness we have now. No businessman is as pressed and harried as the average student-athlete — and their parents.
5. Do more for the non-athlete student. “Non-athlete” doesn’t mean a student can’t be active physically and pursue an individual sport. P.T. every other day is not enough. Each student who is able should be introduced to a lifetime athletic activity in a disciplined way: running, archery, badminton, tennis, lifting, swimming, walking, hiking. There are many possibilities. Public schools should serve the well-being of all students.
6. Online learning in public schools is a work in progress. There are reports that some students take to it; they are more willing to raise their hands to answer a question online than in a classroom. And some teachers and students may relate better online than they do face-to-face. We have the electronic tools to make school easier to manage.
Moreover, it turns out there are students who wouldn’t have it any other way — they prefer online learning to the "real thing." Veronique Mintz, a New York City eighth grader, has an essay in the May 5 New York Times, in which she describes the usual disorder in her public school classroom, where learning is impossible because of constant interruptions. Her online lessons include frequent feedback from her classroom teacher. It works!
Ed Rossmann lives in Aurora and has been an educator most of his life, including 17 years in high school.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!