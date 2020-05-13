Rossmann: Pandemic offers challenges, opportunities

3. Provide online access for every home in the school district! It is ridiculous to be without this resource in the 21st century! It is like lacking highways. It shouldn’t be necessary for teachers to hand-carry lessons to students’ homes, as has been the case in recent days.

4. I hope my sports bona fides have been established. There is something the matter with the way we organize interscholastic sports. After an away match, student athletes return home at 9 or 10 at night, at the end of a 70-mile round trip. (Their parents have picked them up at the school.) The students have wolfed down fast food somewhere and, dog tired, face having to get up at dawn to catch the school bus. Maybe they still have homework to do. They may skip breakfast for a few more minutes in the sack. Is this a healthy routine?

Throughout the season parents, many of whom work and are single parents, are responsible for getting athletes to and from practices. Preseason practices may conflict with vacations. Mealtimes are irregular. Family life is chaotic. Perhaps the time has come for the school districts to renegotiate their relationship with the state Public High School Athletic Association?

In the meantime, there is a change that might make the system more humane: Switch Wednesday afternoon classes to Saturday morning.