Rossmann: Parallels between 1934 Paris and 2021 Washington

Recent events in Washington reminded me of something that happened in Paris 80-some years ago, which may be of interest today.

On the evening of Feb. 6, 1934, a right-wing mob of several thousand people on Concord Square prepared to assault the Chamber of Deputies, seat of the National Assembly, the French parliament. The immediate cause was the Stavisky scandal, in which a Jewish-Ukrainian broker with ties to the government had sold worthless bonds to the public. In January, Serge Alexandre Stavisky was found dead, an apparent suicide, but many assumed he had been murdered to keep him quiet.

A crowd had been gathering for hours and the government was ready. The mob had to leave the square and cross the Concord Bridge to attack the chamber, a large building with a colonnade front. Despite repeated assaults against police barricades, the attacks failed. The police fired on the crowd, which had mainly projectile weapons. Sixteen people died, and hundreds were wounded.