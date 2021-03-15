Rossmann: Pléiade vs. Library of America

The Library of America has been around for 40 years, and readers are familiar with it. These are handsome volumes of American literary classics with sewn bindings, stout board covers finished in rayon cloth, and pages of thin, acid-free paper. The thin pages permit a lot of work to appear in a single volume. Three novels of Henry James — "Washington Square," "The Portrait of a Lady" and "The Bostonians" — totaling 1,296 pages, appear in one volume, "Novels 1881-1886." Library of America volumes are smaller than most hardbound books: They measure about 8.25 by 5.25 inches, and can be thick, but they are not doorstoppers.
The idea for the Library of America seems to have originated with upstate’s own Edmund Wilson, whose country home was at Talcottville, but Wilson, a maverick in American letters, did not live to see it happen. Wilson seems to have gotten the idea from the French Bibliothèque de la Pléiade, The Pléiade Library, founded around 1930. Inclusion of a writer in the Pléiade series is not the same thing as being buried in the Panthéon along with Victor Hugo and Madame Curie, but it’s close.
Pléiade books are handsome products. They too have sewn bindings, firm leather covers and thin paper. The book jackets are white, carry a photo or portrait of the author with name and title in red, and content information in black. Library of America book jackets also carry the author’s photo, but against a black background.
Where the two series differ is in size. Pléiade editions are smaller, measuring only about 7 by 4.25 inches. Many a Pléiade volume fits into your jacket pocket. This convenience comes at a price, and the Library of America editors were wise to choose a larger format.
The result of compressing text into such small dimensions can be dense, rebarbative pages that challenge the reader’s visual grasp, especially if the writer uses long sentences and paragraphs, like Marcel Proust. Opening a volume can be like entering a crowded room — a room packed tight, where maneuver is difficult and being crushed not impossible.
For example, opening at random my 1964 edition of volume one of Proust’s "A la recherche du temps perdu"/"Remembrance of Things Past" (955 pages of text), the reader faces two narrow, dense, tight columns of print. Margins are slim; there is little white space, and the words look at first like spider tracks. I am not saying the text is illegible, but the reading process — the almost miraculous transformation of abstract marks on paper into ideas, thoughts and characters — is challenged. Do I really want to read this? I wondered. The text did not attract; it menaced.
The Library of America editors saw the problem and corrected it to a degree. But its edition of Ralph Waldo Emerson’s "Essays," for example, despite the larger format, poses a similar challenge: After a time, lines blend together, the pages become fog banks of print. The thin paper — “Bible paper” — seems too light for the text it carries and the thin pages slip from under the finger! Meanwhile, the print is not black enough, not contrasty enough, not definite enough. Lines blend together, start to coalesce; the reader yearns for more space, thicker paper, a darker outline.
Clearly, Pléiade books are academic tools for study and research, for hardened scholars who have long since abandoned any idea of pleasure in reading; there is simply work to be done, and these are the most efficient instruments available. No matter that the pages offer no space for notes! The sewn bindings almost demand the book lie flat on a worktable, next to notepad and pencil, and a reading lamp. To attempt to read a Pléiade book on a sofa or in an easy chair is to risk oblivion!
The scholarly apparatus at the end of the text — endnotes, variants, commentaries — reinforce the point. The Library of America has such apparatus too, but usually not as long. In some Pléiade volumes the notes and comments can be almost as long as the text and might in some instances substitute for the text. Who needs the text when there is so much interpretation, and when sometimes the interpretation is more interesting, and clearer, than the text?
Do we really honor writers by jamming their books together, three novels between two covers, like passengers in a subway? What is this need for uniformity? More interesting are different editions of a book in different sizes, different colors, different typefaces and designs, all with larger pages with fewer words and more space between lines; tactile pages that feel papery and pulpy to the touch; deep black type that appeals to the eye, instead of challenging it in a squinting contest: the lost but recaptured sensual pleasure of the text.
Ed Rossmann lives in Aurora and has been an educator most of his life, including 17 years in high school.