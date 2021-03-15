Rossmann: Pléiade vs. Library of America

Clearly, Pléiade books are academic tools for study and research, for hardened scholars who have long since abandoned any idea of pleasure in reading; there is simply work to be done, and these are the most efficient instruments available. No matter that the pages offer no space for notes! The sewn bindings almost demand the book lie flat on a worktable, next to notepad and pencil, and a reading lamp. To attempt to read a Pléiade book on a sofa or in an easy chair is to risk oblivion!

The scholarly apparatus at the end of the text — endnotes, variants, commentaries — reinforce the point. The Library of America has such apparatus too, but usually not as long. In some Pléiade volumes the notes and comments can be almost as long as the text and might in some instances substitute for the text. Who needs the text when there is so much interpretation, and when sometimes the interpretation is more interesting, and clearer, than the text?

Do we really honor writers by jamming their books together, three novels between two covers, like passengers in a subway? What is this need for uniformity? More interesting are different editions of a book in different sizes, different colors, different typefaces and designs, all with larger pages with fewer words and more space between lines; tactile pages that feel papery and pulpy to the touch; deep black type that appeals to the eye, instead of challenging it in a squinting contest: the lost but recaptured sensual pleasure of the text.

Ed Rossmann lives in Aurora and has been an educator most of his life, including 17 years in high school.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0