Rossmann: Revisiting John Marquand's 'So Little Time'

John Marquand (1893-1960) was a hugely popular novelist in his day. His books sold about three million copies. "The Late George Apley" won the Pulitzer Prize in 1938. "Point of No Return" (1949) was made into a Broadway play, and "B.F.'s Daughter" (1945) was turned into a film starring Barbara Stanwick. Fame is fleeting. None of his books have appeared in the Library of America — yet. Is Marquand really not as good as John Steinbeck, John Cheever or Shirley Jackson? I don’t think so.
Marquand’s usual subject — and target — is East Coast elites, Ivy League graduates in banking, law and Wall Street. In "So Little Time" (1943) his vision includes Hollywood, where Marquand had experience in turning his novels into film. "So Little Time" is his longest statement (so many pages: 595 big ones!). We see American society’s anxious drift toward war in 1940-41, which culminates with the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.
Jeffrey Wilson, the main character, is no aristocrat. A former newspaperman, he is married to a rich woman, Madge, who helps him navigate a world of 30-room Park Avenue apartments, multiple residences, town cars, country clubs and correct golf swings. How did this unlikely couple get together? Madge, a former debutante, “saved me from Bohemia,” Jeffrey says. ”You were different,” says Madge of Jeffrey. For Jeffrey, life has become a series of cocktail parties he forgot they were going to, and which he doesn’t particularly want to attend. Jeffrey makes money as a Hollywood script doctor. He is a veteran of World War I, which — along with his plebian origins — has given him an outsider’s view of high society.
An old acquaintance, an erstwhile hack named Walter Edgecombe, has become a famous war correspondent. What is going on in Europe? Jeffrey asks him, and adds, “Don’t tell me to read 'War and Peace'!” He and Madge have a son, Jim, 20, a college student whose studies include military science. Edgecombe has been everywhere, seen everything, talked to everyone. The allies have Germany surrounded by a “ring of steel, thanks to the dominance of sea power,” he says. “We’re going to stay out of it this time,” he assures Jeffrey. He adds a disclaimer: “I’m not saying these ideas are mine.”
Jeffrey finds himself in a salon with others listening to the radio: “This ... is London,” the voice of Edward R. Murrow intones. The Germans are bombing the city; St. Paul’s has been hit. Jeffrey listens, and then gets up and walks out. He is no better than the others, he thinks, but he feels out of place. “He could not even tell what he wanted to get away from unless it were a sort of insincerity, an insulation there which shut off all general expression ... a way of life which has no more depth than a painting on a screen, but that was because you tried to get away from depth. ... You tried to get as far away as possible from fear or want or death.”
In 1918, Jeffrey was at 8,000 feet somewhere near Verdun in a Breguet two-seater day bomber when a squadron of Fokkers spotted him. He went into a dive, but the Breguet was hit and caught fire. The Fokkers turned away, considering him a kill. Jeffrey manages to crash-land, and is thrown clear, but Tom, his observer, is badly hurt, losing a lot of blood. The sight makes Jeffrey retch. They are behind enemy lines among mangled corpses and wrecked military gear.
Walking south, they spot a squad of German infantry that is suddenly scattered by an incoming artillery shell. Farther on, a single German soldier is about to turn his head their way. “Drop that gun,” Jeffrey orders, knowing no German. When the German turns his head, still holding his weapon, Jeffrey shoots him dead with his .45 automatic. He all but carries Tom the rest of the way, but Tom is pronounced dead when they reach friendly lines.
But flying was a joy, and fliers were special. “Everyone was cool and ready to laugh, but not boisterously, and all the time throughout the room there was an atmosphere of feeling alive and the intense beauty of living.” They took leaves in Paris. The MPs never bothered them because they knew that, on average, fliers did not have much time. (Marquand himself served in the artillery.)
In the 1930s, Madge and Jeffrey tour the Verdun battlefield. Madge wants to see where he was shot down. She tells a guide that Jeffrey “fought for France.” Jeffrey regrets bringing her to Verdun and fights hard to control himself. “It was his experience, and she was taking it over!” He thinks, “If he had not married Madge, if he had not done so much of what she wanted, he might have written plays of his own…”
In the last months of 1941, Jeffrey consummates a relationship with an actress he has known for many years, then breaks up with her after he fails to write a successful play. He comes back east to find that his son Jim has been accepted into the artillery school at Fort Sill. Jim has also married a young woman — Sally Sales, from Scarsdale — whom Madge finds “common.” They argue; Jeffrey gets her to leave the couple be. After Pearl Harbor, Jim is shipped out to Hawaii. Jeffrey feels a mixture of pride and terror. Will they ever see Jim again?
Jeffrey wants desperately to “get back into the game.” He heads to Washington with hordes of others seeking work in the war effort. He knows he cannot be a pilot, but — he is sure — he could do ground crew, intelligence, liaison — at a forward airfield. Why not? He is in good shape — although 20 pounds heavier than he was. He knows somebody from the “old squadron,” a former observer, who wasn’t that good actually, Jeffrey recalls.
In Washington, Jeffrey’s old comrade-in-arms, now a lieutenant colonel, says that there may be a spot for him ... stateside, in public relations. He can write, knows about making movies — correct? Jeffrey is crestfallen, crushed, but sees things more clearly. He leaves town rather than go to the follow-up interview the next day. The last we see of him he is ... but to know where he ends up, fellow reader, you must find out yourself.
Marquand gives us sharp sendups of publishers, financial advisers, society poets, Hollywood producers and foreign correspondents, as well as a lyrical tribute to the New York City of the 1940s.
Sex here is inexplicit (which may come as a relief to some) and his sense of the absurd is understated: “You met some people, and then met other people and forgot the first, and then you met more and forgot the others." In these novels, men sell apples in the shadows of luxury hotels, but readers draw their own conclusions. A Harvard grad, he saw the elites as well-meaning but limited, even provincial. Inbreeding and a certain kind of education had produced men of good will, but cautious, circumspect, lacking in spontaneity. Some spend their lives wishing they could tell other people to go to hell. For some, war comes as an escape, a deliverance.
Marquand chronicles an America on the brink of becoming a world power: preoccupied, fearful, ignorant and overconfident at the same time. It is an earlier stage of the society around us. He deserves to make the Library of America yet, for what it’s worth.
Ed Rossmann lives in Aurora and has been an educator most of his life, including 17 years in high school.
