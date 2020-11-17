Rossmann: Revisiting John Marquand's 'So Little Time'

Walking south, they spot a squad of German infantry that is suddenly scattered by an incoming artillery shell. Farther on, a single German soldier is about to turn his head their way. “Drop that gun,” Jeffrey orders, knowing no German. When the German turns his head, still holding his weapon, Jeffrey shoots him dead with his .45 automatic. He all but carries Tom the rest of the way, but Tom is pronounced dead when they reach friendly lines.

But flying was a joy, and fliers were special. “Everyone was cool and ready to laugh, but not boisterously, and all the time throughout the room there was an atmosphere of feeling alive and the intense beauty of living.” They took leaves in Paris. The MPs never bothered them because they knew that, on average, fliers did not have much time. (Marquand himself served in the artillery.)

In the 1930s, Madge and Jeffrey tour the Verdun battlefield. Madge wants to see where he was shot down. She tells a guide that Jeffrey “fought for France.” Jeffrey regrets bringing her to Verdun and fights hard to control himself. “It was his experience, and she was taking it over!” He thinks, “If he had not married Madge, if he had not done so much of what she wanted, he might have written plays of his own…”