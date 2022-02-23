Rossmann: Rome, 1956: The pope enjoys un bagno di folla

We had been in Rome for several days when the owner of the pensione where we were staying asked us if we were interested in attending an audience with the pope, which would take place the following day. Our host, it turned out, also worked at the Vatican. We chatted with him at dinner in the evenings, and he had taken a liking to us.

Bill and I were a year out of college; John was older and had just finished his law course, which he had taken to avoid being sent to Pork Chop Hill in Korea. Bill was in med school and safe from the draft. I was a student at the end of my year abroad, waiting for the draft board’s decision. None of us was Catholic, but we were intrigued by the invitation, and happily accepted. An audience with the pope! This sounded serious. We were serious young men: We would wear jackets and ties.

In the crowd on the St. Peter’s steps we spotted our host, a big man in a dark suit, who smiled and motioned us to follow him. We made our way down the long, crowded nave and ended up standing behind a circular wooden barrier near the altar. I looked around and tried to take in the architecture, the vastness of the space.

There was a sea of people and they all seemed to be shouting and cheering, as if it were the warmup to an American college football game, when suddenly the sound rose to crescendo. A small, doll-like form in white appeared down at the far end of the nave, where we had come in: the pope, Pius XII.

He was seated on a throne up on a litter, carried at shoulder height by Swiss guards in their jester-like uniforms. They were big men, and they advanced at a slow but deliberate and steady pace down the enormous nave. They looked straight ahead. At the end of the nave they stopped, and quickly but precisely lowered the litter to the floor.

The pope, 76 years old, had been rumored to be in poor health. But he quickly got to his feet, took a few steps forward, and turned around to face the crowd in the nave. An enormous roar went up. The pope was well! Pius XII was a slender man of medium height whose wireframe eyeglasses accented the features of a scholar, which now broke into an eager smile.

He began to make his away along the curved wooden railing around the altar, shaking hands, smiling all the time, obviously enjoying himself as the people enjoyed him. For a moment he was right in front of us: God’s representative on Earth, born Eugenio Maria Giuseppe Giovanni Pacelli, in white robe and skullcap, reaching out to people. Cynics might have said he was "working the room,” and that might be true — it must have taken some stamina to keep going — but he was certainly enjoying it, like everyone else. I don’t remember what happened next. We were in the open, and the crowd was dispersing. Pius XII died two years later, in 1958, and was succeeded by John XXIII.

In the 1960s, Pius’ reputation was seriously questioned. He had been pope during World War II, and some thought that, more concerned with Soviet communism, he had not spoken out enough against Nazi persecution of the Jews. Others pointed out that, trained as a diplomat, he may have thought that direct statements might have done more harm than good. They also insisted that by quiet, low-key diplomacy and confidential instructions to a network of churches, monasteries, convents and safe houses, the pope had helped hundreds of thousands of Jews and others escape the camps a network something like the Underground Railroad. The pope’s situation in the Vatican in Hitler-dominated Europe was delicate. He occupied a pressured situation, having constantly to avoid saying too much or too little.

A few years later, the Cecil B. DeMille-style litter and portable throne were abandoned, and the pope went on foot, or went about in the bullet-proof Popemobile. But the day he came close to us, the Pope had dropped any formal mask. He took a bagno di Folla — a bath or a dip in the crowd — and perhaps been rejuvenated. Even if you’re pope — especially if you’re pope — you don’t have to be serious all the time.

Ed Rossmann lives in Aurora and has been an educator most of his life, including 17 years in high school.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0