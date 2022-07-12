Rossmann: Rupture: A 'new' new education for our time

A few weeks ago, The New York Times published a story about college students back on their campuses after months of distance learning. Many were reported to be tired, disoriented, unable to do their assignments. Some wondered what college was for. However, students in other schools seemed to be working more or less normally. If there is anything good about the ruptures in routine caused by the pandemic, it’s that they make us rethink what we have come to consider “normal.” So, What is college for?

As recently as 1940, few people had the four-year college experience. My forebears, from German states and what was then Bohemia, came here in the 1850s. My father, born in 1905, attended Townsend Harris High School in New York, and later got an accountant’s certificate from the City College of New York; my mother, born a year earlier, attended Merchants and Bankers Secretarial School after high school, and became a secretary. A majority of their generation went right to work after high school.

To make up for lack of higher education, this generation read a lot. My father was always bringing books — both fiction and non-fiction — home from the bookstore in the building where he worked. It’s just my impression, but it seems books were more common in homes then than they are today.

Most American colleges were founded in the 18th and early 19th centuries to train ministers for Protestant churches. The curriculums emphasized Attic Greek, Latin and math. Nevertheless, in most schools there was usually a sprinkling of students who intended to go into business. If a graduate did want to preach, three years of seminary were required.

Initially these early schools were very small, with half a dozen faculty and 20-30 students, and their existence was precarious. The college president was a minister. Faculty and students were all male. Daily chapel — often at a dark hour in freezing weather — was obligatory. After the industrialization brought about by the Civil War, higher education began to change.

Charles William Eliot, a Harvard professor, was convinced that a new kind of education was needed for the new age. Scholar Cathy Davidson, on the City University of New York faculty, in her book, "The New Education," describes how Eliot, after studying various European models — especially the German university — came up with the idea of the modern research university. Specialized academic departments, faculty hierarchies, the credit hour concept, the lecture method, classes in the sciences, humanities and modern languages, plus a diverse student body including Jews, Roman Catholics, African-Americans and women — all these were part of Eliot’s vision.

The goal was to produce graduates who would be professional managers for the new industrial state. Eliot expressed his ideas in a book, "The New Education," published in 1869. Davidson’s book is meant to be an updating of Eliot’s, and we’ll look at it in next month’s article*.

Eliot did not bring about these changes alone. Andrew D. White at Cornell, Woodrow Wilson at Princeton and Benjamin Rush Rhees at Rochester, among many other leaders, worked in the same direction. Rush Rhees, modeling the role of college president as fundraiser, cultivated a relationship with George Eastman, who previously had no interest in higher education, that resulted in an entirely new campus for Rochester. Woodrow Wilson, an historian, brought Princeton’s curriculum into the modern age. He lost his battle to transform the elitist eating clubs into residential colleges, but he tried. Unfortunately, Wilson, brought up in Georgia, had a blind spot when it came to accepting Black students.

Progress was uneven. Many colleges accepted only men. Some schools had a quota for Jewish students. Princeton did not accept black students until the 1940s. Yale didn't accept women as undergraduates as late as 1969. To get a Ph.D. degree, American scholars had to study in Germany. The first three American Ph.D.s were awarded by Yale in 1861, in physics and classics.

The South lagged behind the North. Well-off southern families sent their sons north, especially to Princeton, ”southernmost of the Ivy schools.” Nevertheless, with federal government help, the post-Civil War years saw the creation of around 90 Black colleges in the South, in addition to the four Black colleges founded in the North before the war. In 1862 Lincoln, through the Morill Act, created the land-grant colleges, public institutions except for two, Cornell and M.I.T. These offered free or low tuition to men both men and women, an unheard-of situation today.

*This is the first of a series of articles on American higher education.