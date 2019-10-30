Some linguists say there was nothing inevitable about human beings using language to communicate. We could have used gestures — i.e. sign language — or we could have used semaphore flags! But we chose language, so we must make the best of it. Learning to talk well is the point — or one of the main points — of going to college. We go to college to know our generation, and talking is how we get to know it.
But to talk we need books, for unless we read books we have little to talk about. An American student, newly arrived at Oxford University, asked what books he was supposed to read. Looking up through a cloud of pipe smoke, his tutor replied, “All the books.” That is a big order, but we get our ideas from books. Very few people come up with original ideas of their own — those who do are the ones who write books. Se we have got to read a few books to get started talking, not just shooting our mouths off.
It helps if our college has a variety of students on its rolls so that any individual is exposed to different kinds of speech. Upper class people speak one way, middle class people another, and working class people have a speech of their own. Unfortunately, there are few working class students in our four-year schools. The result is a kind of language segregation.
Middle class people talk politely and smile a lot. Working class people’s speech is more direct, with fewer smiles. Upper class speech often affects a kind of drawl, with a faint British note. William F. Buckley, years ago on his show "Firing Line," provided a good example of upper class speech, which was very entertaining. Abstract academic discourse and middle class gentility could stand a dose of working class directness.
Talking goes alone with listening. Normally, we wait until the other person has finished speaking, and then we talk, without having heard what the other said, or we interrupt. For communication to take place, we have got to listen, and then reply.
One purpose of speech is to prevent violence. Some people, unable to express themselves well, become frustrated and resort to strong words or actual physical violence. We must learn to use words in such a way that violence is avoided. The French philosopher Montaigne lived in the countryside, where brigandage was common. In confrontations with marauders, he was able to talk himself out of dangerous situations. This is a useful skill!
Verbal dexterity is especially useful when we hear extreme statements with which we disagree, or when something we have done is subject to severe criticism. If we have acquired enough experience in social exchanges, we will be able to hold our emotions in check and deal with the situation evenly. We will be neither flustered nor angry. If anything, we will be curious! Why is this person carrying on so? We wonder.
Words, after all, cannot physically harm us. Rather than lashing out, or passively retreating, we will pause and find the necessary language to deal with the situation calmly. Certain words may be actionable, and we don’t want them to be ours.
What we aim to acquire is poise. The word is from the Latin and has associations of weight, balance and composure. Our presence is substantial, and we are not easily surprised or taken off guard. Poise can only be acquired through practice and experience. Bull sessions are useful but not enough. A student political union, with its frequent debates, is one resource. Try to speak to as many different populations as possible. This may be hard for introverts, but introverts are among those who need poise especially. So, work on your poise.
Here, reading and literature are important. Plays and novels have all kind of dialogues and conversations on display. Study and absorb them. Lincoln was a pretty fair public speaker and was not nonplussed easily. If his joke did not succeed, he took it in stride and went on from there. Lincoln read law, but he also deeply read Shakespeare and the King James Bible.
Society seems more and more polarized, with opposing groups shouting at each other. The instantaneous nature of electronic media perhaps encourages speaking before thinking. This is not useful, and can be a sign of panic. We must strive to be the one person in the room who is keeping his/her head.