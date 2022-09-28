Rossmann: Searching for 'The Real World of College'

Based on 2,000 interviews with students in 10 colleges and universities in different parts of the United States, "The Real World of College" (2002, MIT Press) by Wendy Fischman and Howard Gardner, both of the Harvard Graduate School of Education, was published earlier this year. The authors and their research team visited four highly selective schools (based on SAT scores), three medium-selective schools, and three low-selective institutions. These schools included public and private, and small, medium and large schools. The study took 10 years to complete, from 2010 to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Education has become one of the social sciences, the authors assert, and they go to considerable length explaining their methods and how they got their information. The authors focus on students in nonvocational liberal arts studies, which include the humanities — English, history, philosophy — and the social and natural sciences.

Ten schools out of the 2,500 in post-secondary education is not many, but “our set of ten is about as varied and revealing as we could secure,” the authors state. The study omitted single-sex institutions, historically Black colleges and schools with specific missions, like St. John’s College’s focus on "great books," Berea College’s work/study amalgam, and military and engineering schools.

The authors see four ways of experiencing college: inertial, transactional, exploratory and transformational. The inertial way is thinking of college simply as "the next step" after high school. The transactional way considers college as the path to a good job. Students who use college to explore new ideas that enrich their lives, and who may start to think of themselves and the world in new ways, comprise the last two categories. It is not surprising to learn that the transactional group is the largest — and, it turns out, the unhappiest.

These paths can change. A student on the transactional path to Wall Street might have a revelatory experience and decide to major in history of art. An “inertial” might turn into a “transactional.”

The authors introduce the concept of higher educational capital (HEDCAP). It denotes “the ability to attend, analyze, reflect, connect and communicate on issues of importance and interest.” The principal purpose of college, the authors stress, is to “create or amplify intellectual capital that ideally should last and be drawn upon for a lifetime.” Intellectual growth is what college should achieve for its students, the authors believe.

In a way, it’s remarkable that the authors have to state that the main mission of college is the development of the intellect. What else would it be? To some ears, “intellect” may sound elitist or threatening. Shouldn’t students be happy in college?

Hour-long interviews were used to determine individual student HEDCAP. Students were asked seven questions, the first of which was, “Is it important to go to college? Why or why not (and for whom is it important, and for whom is it not important?).” Each interview yielded between 10 and 20 single-space typed pages. The authors note, sadly, that some students graduate with the same HEDCAP as when they entered.

Fischman and Gardner believe that American higher education is in trouble: "The sector has lost its way and stands in considerable peril,” they state. Students are trying harder and harder in a system that tries to accommodate them, and are less and less happy with the results.

About a third of all students in this nonvocational sector suffer from mental health issues, and many complain of a sense of not belonging, of alienation from their schools. “I think that college is just a big disgusting business sometimes,” one student says. As for the college leaders, they don’t always explain what college is for. A college may have “veritas” ("truth") as its motto, but no one explains what the pursuit of truth is, or mentions the cheating scandal that roiled the campus a few months ago. Some colleges seem to have no mission, others too many; they suffer from “mission creep.” Campus tours for parents and prospective students cover the dorms, student union, the food, the sports stadium and gym, but not the library.

It seems that the bloom, or one might say the mystique, has faded from the idea of higher education. Something that was supposed to be the key to a better life has suddenly come to be seen as problematic, and something that many educators are about as confused about what do as are their students. What is to be done? (To be continued.)