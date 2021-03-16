Rossmann: Seeking news ways of learning

It is not clear what Finlayson did immediately after leaving school, but she develops an interest in philosophy and one can imagine her haunting public libraries, quizzing archivists, bringing home briefcases full of books and educating herself. After a few years she enrolls full-time in a "further education college" to prepare for GCSEs and A Levels. It is heaven: “no register, no detention, no uniform.” At a relaxed student snack bar, she chats with classmates, quaffs bottles of Foster’s and smokes weed.

She tells her tutor she wants to prepare for Cambridge. “Well, I like to think that I look like Johnny Depp,” he replies. But she is accepted by Cambridge and graduates with a First, the highest distinction. Now in her 30 she teaches at Exeter University and is a widely published scholar.

Finlayson conflates schools with police and prisons. She cites Ivan Illich (Deschooling Society), Paulo Freire (Pedagogy of the Oppressed) and A.S. Neill (Summerhill) — radical educators of an earlier day whose thought she thinks deserves a revival. She asks us to imagine learning being done differently. “There were not always police, prisons and schools,” she writes.