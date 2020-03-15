Rossmann: Seminaries on the move: Is the journey over?

The school, McMickle announced, would move two miles north to the Village Gate neighborhood, where it would occupy 11,000 square feet in a renovated warehouse at 320 N. Goodman St. — not very far from the old urban campus! McMickle looked forward to theology students “working with neighborhood groups on issues of social justice, education, neighborhood development and anti-poverty initiatives.” He was sure he would not miss ”iron fences, winding roads and mountain retreats.” The magnificent old campus was sold to a developer whose plans for the site continue to evolve. The mistake of the 1930s — if that’s what it was — was now corrected.

McMickle, who is African-American, recently retired. His successor is Angela D. Sims, Ph.D., also African-American, who comes to Rochester from the St. Paul School of Theology in Kansas and Oklahoma.

Why the deal between Auburn and Colgate Rochester fell through in 1938 is not entirely clear 80 years later. It is possible, even probable, that Auburn found that it simply did not have the money to buy the land and construct two new buildings, and in addition physically move Willard Chapel to the new site. But W. Redwood Wright of The Citizen wrote in 1952 of “Rochester turning its back on Auburn.” He does not elaborate, and documents are lacking.