Most of my life I have managed to do without The Economist, a weekly news magazine published in Great Britain. But a few years ago I subscribed, out of curiosity. Since then the magazine and I have had a variable relationship. I always “look at it” — read the book reviews, some of the op-ed pieces, the letters to the editor and the single obituary in each issue (always on the last page), plus a few articles. Do I do each issue justice? Probably not, but I would find it hard to drop my subscription. It is the most substantial of the news weeklies.
The Economist, founded in 1843, is one of a number of weekly news publications, including Time and The Week. If you are in a hurry, read Time; if you are in a real hurry, read The Week. If you want lots of meat and potatoes, read The Economist. You may not clean your plate, but the food is there for the taking. It does claim time, also money. A one-year, 51-issue subscription will set you back $189 ($3.70 an issue). The question is, how much of it will you read?
Let’s compare the Economist of June 22-28 with that of Time of June 1. Of the two, The Economist is thicker: 74 pages compared to Time’s 60. The Economist font is smaller, so that a two-page, four column spread in the Economist is a denser read than a similar layout in Time. Both magazines employ graphics, but instead of whole pages of pix, the Economist uses smaller graphics — photos, graphs, sketches, cartoons — spread throughout the magazine to provide relief from acres of print. There is a lot of wry humor. The prose is clear, occasionally a little gluey, showing the influence of academic papers.
What you’re getting with The Economist is a different point of view: This is a British magazine edited in London, and the Brits see things differently from American editors and reporters. This may irritate some and intrigue others. The magazine is the same everywhere it appears. Only the cover may sometimes differ. American affairs are covered thoroughly.
Though The Economist is a general news magazine (its editors call it a newspaper), it often features special reports — detailed, in-depth studies of topical issues. This edition contains a report titled “Texafornia, a glimpse into America’s future," a study of this country’s two most populous states and their different styles of governorship, problems and opportunities. This feast is 11 pages long, and it took me two sessions to read it. Like other special reports, it can be ordered separately by study groups, minimum of five copies per order.
No article nor op-ed piece nor obituary carries a signature. The Economist is about the news, and the meaning of the news, not about celebrity journalists. So “Lexington” writes about American subjects, in this instance Elizabeth Warren; “Bartleby” discusses problems that arise in the office, here the hazards of being promoted; “Charlemagne” writes on Europe, in this case about political alliances within the European Union; “Bagehot” writes on British politics, here focusing on Boris Johnson; “Schumpeter" discusses economics, in this instance the problems of the Boeing Corporation; and, finally, “Chaguan” writes about the Far East, here on “America as seen from Beijing.”
News articles include one on Brexit, "The New Tribes”; an article on Donald Trump, “Greatest Hits"; an article on the Harvey Weinstein trials, “Court in the Act”; a piece on gay rights in Brazil, “The Next Pink Tide”; an article on Hong Kong, “Carrie on for Now”; and another on America and Iran, “Playing with Fire.” The week’s obituary is that of Franco Zeffirelli, director of theater, opera and film.
The Economist represents a long tradition of political and social comment going back to the 18th century of Samuel Johnson and the Rambler, Addison and Steele’s Spectator, and the coffeehouses where the air was thick with smoke and wit and talk. In these pages you can practically smell the smoke, taste the coffee and hear the chatter.
Like the BBC and the old daily Times, which printed only ads on page one, the Economist writers report the news, but do not sensationalize it. They believe in climate change. They like technology. Airliners without pilots? “Don’t worry, you’ll get used to it” is their faith.
If you read The Economist, there few other things you will need to read, except of course your local newspaper.