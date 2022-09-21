Rossmann: Students need more words, and time

Early in September, the media was full of articles on school: What was school about, and what was school really about? Well, school is about a lot of things, but today let’s say school is about reading and math. Recent scores in those areas, especially on the middle school level, were reported to be disturbingly low, especially among middle-schoolers.

I don’t know what it is about math — I had three years of it and dropped it as soon as I could. After I did, my general average went way up. A principal once told me there were math people and word people. I have read about people of accomplishment who insisted that if they had had to take math in college, they would never have graduated. And yet I feel some regret about math.

The next step, had I taken it, was calculus. Some people spoke about calculus with awe. It had been like the breaking of a great dawn. I had to some extent “got” geometry; my grade hovered just below B-level. Maybe I had missed something. Maybe I had played it too safe. Maybe I could have done calculus, even if I never used it, and seen that world.

Later, when I was teaching college, a group of students told a faculty meeting that they might have done better in math if they had had more time — that the pace of the class was too fast. There didn’t seem to be anything to do about that; there were just so many days in a semester.

Both words and numbers are abstract languages, but even the words of a Shakespearian sonnet seem easier to interpret than the terms of a mathematical equation — not that Shakespeare is easy. The young read less than they did decades ago, and that is a problem because reading — and the use of English, generally — is the key to all schooling.

All the subjects in the school curriculum are approached through reading. Literature, history, computer science, the sciences, math — all require the ability to read English to engage with the subject. Foreign language grammar must be explained in English. So, weakness in reading English cuts across performance in all the other areas. And if a student’s reading skills are weak, chances are his/her writing skills are also weak. How to approach this problem?

As native speakers ,we take the language we speak for granted. There are linguists who claim that a native speaker cannot make a “mistake,” but this is an extreme position. To use a language instrumentally is not the same as knowing it, and if we knew it better, we could use it with more expressivity and nuance. The building blocks of a language are words. A teaching approach with an emphasis on word etymologies — their origins and original meanings — may be helpful.

For example, the word "filibuster," a procedure that blocks progress in a legislative assembly, is from the French "flibustier," which in the 18th century meant pirates on the high seas. "Nicotine" takes its name from Jean Nicot, a French diplomat who introduced tobacco in France in 1560. Finally, to avoid the impression that English is just another form of French, "weltschmerz," from the German, combines the word for "world," "welt," with another, "schmerz," which means "pain, sorrow, grief or agony," to get "disgust with the world." Sometimes the original meaning shades the modern term, sometimes not.

These are all legitimate spelling bee words, available in good dictionaries and student manuals, lend themselves to easy quizzing and are often good for laughs.

Without etymologies the student has the impression that English exists in a kind of vacuum — Is it the only language? — unrelated to anything else. Student language needs to be more muscular! Of course, achieving this takes time — which brings me to my conclusion:

The current school year, with 180 days, is not long enough. It should be lengthened to 200 days, which would put us about even with the rest of the developed world. Of the current 180 days, about 10 are used for testing, so that leaves us with 170 instructional days. This is not enough. Moreover, the summer vacation is too long; skills deteriorate during the long, hot days. Upon return, the average class day is a frenzied rush. Two-hundred days would give students more time to absorb the materials and get better educated.