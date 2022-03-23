Rossmann: Surviving without OJ and peanut butter

To live in a foreign country is to discover new things, especially food. Food is hard to avoid! Learning to eat in France, for example, is an education in new smells, tastes and textures — even sociology. You also learn that some of your favorite American foods are not available in France.

At home, I always had orange juice for breakfast. Even today I always make sure we have enough OJ in the fridge to last several days! But in France, nobody has orange juice for breakfast. There was a drink called Orangina that people drank between the acts in the theater, but not for breakfast. Orangina was expensive and came in a small bottle. So, for three years, I had no orange juice to start the day. How I avoided scurvy, I don’t know.

In France, there is no peanut butter. I can take or leave peanut butter, but most of the American students missed it. So when Betsy, a fellow student, received a shipment from home, the word got around: “Betsy has peanut butter!” When Betsy left Paris to study at Montpellier, people wrote to her offering to pay for a jar of peanut butter. Smooth or chunky? I forget.

My single biggest discovery was garlic. At home, we never used garlic. But on a trip to the Midi I saw our hostess, with a sharp knife, making incisions in leg of lamb and forcing something into the layer of fat. "Qu’est-ce que c’est?" I asked. She looked as me, worried that I would not like the dish. The "something" was garlic cloves, and the scent was wonderful.

Garlic was also used in snails. In restaurants in those days, you got a full dozen — not a paltry six — in their shells, and sealed in with garlic/parsley butter that melted when the dish was heated. You got lots of slices of bread to soak up the butter. It was — almost — a meal in itself, along with a glass of dry white wine.

Another discovery was tripe andouille sausage, a working-class dish. You grimace at the word "tripe”? But you have probably eaten tripe if you have eaten sausages of any kind. On a dish you had a large, browned sausage, piping hot, a side of fries and a pot of hot mustard. The tripe was not finely ground and tended to ooze out of the sausage casing when you cut into it. The taste was hearty, the mustard had a healthy bite, and you washed it all down with ... dry white wine.

And then there were calves' brains, sheep cheeks, frogs’ legs and yogurt. Gently fried golden brown, accompanied by capers, calves’ brains are a light appetizer. Frog legs taste like delicate chicken wings. In French, sheep cheeks are "tête de veau" ("head cheese" in American) and the mother of a French friend made them in a dark brown sauce. Yogurt I discovered in student restaurants served in little gray clay crocks.

So how did I get along without orange juice for breakfast? I ate some form of bread and rolls and butter, and a steaming bowl of cafe au lait. Sometimes I ate croissants. One summer I ate breakfast regularly in a small café near the Bastille, the kind where you sit at a zinc counter. The café au lait was fine, but the croissants came out of a factory. They were large and tasteless, basically dough and lots of air. For good croissants, you have to find a pastry shop that does them with enough butter! Sadly, mass production has made inroads into the French artisanal tradition.

Garlic, I found out, was shunned by upper class people, who don’t like strong ("trop forte!") smells. As for three-star restaurants, I couldn’t afford it. A Frenchwoman told me it was “du vol” — thievery. So why bother? In the '50s and early '60s, there were mom-and-pop restaurants where you could eat well for about a dollar, but that couldn’t last in the postwar prosperity.

Alas, French cuisine has fallen on hard times. There is more competition these days, and years ago French chefs shot themselves in the foot with cuisine nouvelle: small portions and big checks! But we’ll always have steak frites. And onion soup. And crème brulé. And the croque-monsieur (toasted ham-and-cheese sandwich). And the croque-madame (the same, with a fried egg added). And profiterole (a pastry shell filled with vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce, served hot)!

Ed Rossmann lives in Aurora and has been an educator most of his life, including 17 years in high school.

