Many critics consider Tolstoy’s "War and Peace" as the great novel. Tolstoy’s book centers on Napoleon’s 1812 invasion of Russia, and the collision of Revolutionary France with Russian monarchy. My problem with "War and Peace" is that I don’t read Russian. Even the simplest words in one language resonate differently in another language. It is unfair to judge a novel by its translation.
There is a French writer, Stendhal, who also tackled the theme of war and peace in his novel "The Charterhouse of Parma." The author wrote its 500 pages in 50 days and published it in 1839. The Charterhouse is a Carthusian monastery that figures in the story.
Fabrice del Dongo, a passionate teenager who lives in the small Italian princedom of Parma, hears of his hero Napoleon’s escape from Elba, and journeys hundreds of miles to what turns out to be the battlefield of Waterloo on June 18, 1815. He wants to fight for his hero! His experience of the battle is that of a confused participant: deafening noise, flashes of canon fire, clouds of smoke, a group of officers on horseback perceived from a distance, and lots of dead, shattered bodies.
The scene here is by turns realistic and dreamlike, brutal and comical. Fabrice copes, takes up with a French unit, kills a Prussian dragoon with his rifle. He is repelled by war’s violence but caught up in it. He is having the time of his life, even after his unit is swept up in the army’s chaotic retreat after the allies’ victory. Was that the Battle of Waterloo? He wonders. On his way home at a border crossing he meets 13-year-old Clélia Conti, the daughter of a policeman.
Back in Italy, Fabrice’s aristocratic family discusses his future. This is the Europe of the restoration. The old order is back: the kings, dukes and princes have returned to force society into a reactionary straightjacket for a generation. The era of military glory is over; the best bet for Fabrice is a career in the church. Three years of seminary is the first step.
Fabrice is told that his success is assured if he is discreet. He must keep any strong opinions to himself; “mistresses” (girlfriends) are permissible if he avoids scandal; above all, he must never talk about his escapade to Waterloo. One must act as if the revolution and Napoleon had never happened. Prince Ranust-Ernest IV of Parma is comical, deluded, paranoid, cruel and dangerous. His rule is “organized stupidity,” according to one critic.
But Fabrice is energetic, enthusiastic, reckless, unable to resist a pretty face. Perhaps he needs to court danger. In a brutal fight he could have avoided, he kills a rival suitor, Giletti, and is sent to prison. Who should he find there but Clélia, whose father is prison warden. Seven years have passed since their meeting at the border. Fabrice’s love crystalizes. Confined within the four walls of his cell, Fabrice has come to see the world more clearly than when he had almost complete freedom. But the killing of Giletti — unremarkable for the time — has been politicized and threatens to bring down the government and divide Fabrice’s family.
Eventually Fabrice escapes, is pardoned and rises to a high position in the church. He is in love with Clélia, but she has entered an arranged marriage. They are also divided by social class. Will Clélia come to hear his homilies? Do they have a future? Stendhal’s characters live on the precipitous edges of life, far from the comfortable middle, critic Robert Adams notes.
Stendhal (real name Henri Beyle) was born in Grenoble in 1783. In 1800, a clerk in the war office, he traveled to join Napoleon’s army in Italy and made his way into the cavalry. He was on Napoleon’s staff during the Russian expedition in 1812. He did most of his writing after Waterloo, living in genteel poverty. He wrote on travel and art and love, and another novel, "The Red and the Black" (1830). He felt more Italian than French, and sometimes added Milanese (citizen of Milan) to his signature. He had countless love affairs. He used 30 or 40 aliases. He never stayed long in one place. One evening in 1842, at age 59, he had a fatal stroke on a Paris street that no longer exists.
"Charterhouse" is available in an English translation by Richard Howard, where it is still a great novel.