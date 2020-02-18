Rossmann: Teachers for a new day

Over the decades, many novels and films have proposed various teachers as examples of the pedagogical art. Here are a few that I remember best:
James Hilton’s "Goodbye Mr. Chips" (1934), first a novel, then a film, focuses on a lovable English prep school teacher. “Chips,” (real name: Chipping) is admirable for going into teaching rather than, say, "cotton." He marries, but sadly his wife dies young. He grows old in his profession, a beloved sage, but one whom others do not take entirely seriously. “Don’t become Mr. Chips,” a friend once cautioned me — meaning, don’t take yourself too seriously, and don’t stay beyond your time.
A play by Terrance Rattigan, "The Browning Version" (1948), also made into a couple of films, ends with the solemn injunction that teaching — "the noblest profession" — is "the molding of the young." Such an attitude makes us uneasy today. Isn’t education more about drawing out from the student what talent he or she has? "Molding," however well-meaning, seems authoritarian and, in this instance, tinged with homoeroticism.
The Robin Williams character in "Dead Poets Society" (1989) is closer to us today. I have always been skeptical (and envious) of showboat instructors. Climbing up on a desk to make a point is for the younger pedagogue; don’t try it if you are over 30! Also, dramatically ripping the introduction out of an anthology ruins the book; telling students they don’t have to read it enough. Conducting a soccer practice with Beethoven’s music in the background takes more preparation than is apparent in the film, although it may be the only way to get them to hear, if not listen to, Beethoven.
The Kevin Kline character in "The Emperor’s Club" (2002) seems not to have heard how the "western civilization" which he has championed for 30 years is being challenged by alternate curricula. He thinks he is prepared to be headmaster since he rows every day to keep in shape. The film does say something about the grim (and comical) politics between the idealistic instructor, the practical headmaster, the wiseacre student and anxious, ambitious parents.
The Hunter College-trained Glen Ford character in "The Blackboard Jungle" (1955) suffers a beating — by his inner-city students on the first Friday evening of his first job — that would send most men to the hospital for a month. He is back on the job Monday morning. Had this happened to me, I would have quit teaching and signed up for the Bloomingdale’s training program (Bloomingdale’s is near Hunter). Our hero perseveres, and eventually wins over his students. Whew!
Finally, in the film "Stand and Deliver" (1988), the Edward James Olmos character — a calculus teacher — motivates his cheeky students by pointing out that if they succeed, they will get jobs in the aeronautic industry. If there is a downturn, of course, it may be another story! The poster for the film shows a surly, show-me student aggressively slumped in his seat, arms crossed.
Prospective teachers must develop their own teaching style. Try to have yourself filmed while you practice teaching. We don’t know what we look like teaching any more than we recognize our own voices when we first hear them. Look at yourself; listen to yourself. Do you really want to teach?
Teachers must be alert to the fact that student generations change quickly, and what works in one four-year period may not work in the following.
Speaking of film, Mr. Fred Rogers has been proclaimed a pedagogical genius. I do not disagree. But what about the social studies teacher who teaches five or six classes a day, five days a week, and is as fresh — or seems as fresh — at 2:30 p.m. as he or she was at 8 a.m.? And without the benefit of the controlled environment of the TV studio?
In the past, teachers have had the culture behind them: Everybody or almost everyone read, and the principal news source was the newspaper. Today, everyone is distracted, and even Times columnist Ross Douthat says he can barely muster the concentration to read a long novel. But take heart: Robert Darnton, former director of the Harvard library, points out that today, more books than ever are being published. And English majors read books from all over the English-speaking world, including Africa and the Caribbean, plus translations of foreign authors. The world is wider, and the key to successful teaching is still enthusiasm.
Ed Rossmann lives in Aurora and has been an educator most of his life, including 17 years in high school.