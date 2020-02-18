Rossmann: Teachers for a new day

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Kevin Kline character in "The Emperor’s Club" (2002) seems not to have heard how the "western civilization" which he has championed for 30 years is being challenged by alternate curricula. He thinks he is prepared to be headmaster since he rows every day to keep in shape. The film does say something about the grim (and comical) politics between the idealistic instructor, the practical headmaster, the wiseacre student and anxious, ambitious parents.

The Hunter College-trained Glen Ford character in "The Blackboard Jungle" (1955) suffers a beating — by his inner-city students on the first Friday evening of his first job — that would send most men to the hospital for a month. He is back on the job Monday morning. Had this happened to me, I would have quit teaching and signed up for the Bloomingdale’s training program (Bloomingdale’s is near Hunter). Our hero perseveres, and eventually wins over his students. Whew!

Finally, in the film "Stand and Deliver" (1988), the Edward James Olmos character — a calculus teacher — motivates his cheeky students by pointing out that if they succeed, they will get jobs in the aeronautic industry. If there is a downturn, of course, it may be another story! The poster for the film shows a surly, show-me student aggressively slumped in his seat, arms crossed.