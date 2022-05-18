Rossmann: Tenure, and the long road to the Ph.D.

Many schools have alternatives to the tenure track: contractual, salaried positions. Faculty have titles like “teaching professor,” “lecturer,” “reader.” These jobs offer the normal degree of security. However, “adjunct” instructors, who depend on semester enrollment, have little security and almost no hope of getting on the tenure track. Anyone thinking of a teaching job in academia will wonder: Is the prospect of such positions worth the years of boxed wine, plank-and-brick furniture and walk-up apartments in dubious neighborhoods characteristic of Ph.D. candidate life?

It’s best to begin young, because getting a Ph.D. can take most of a decade! Starting out with a B.A., the candidate faces two years of coursework, plus perhaps teaching a freshman class, or grading papers for a professor’s lecture course. Then comes the comprehensive exam — a written and oral exercise over a period of days — which tests knowledge of dozens of authors and their works. Failure is not uncommon; the exam may be taken twice.

Next comes the thesis, or dissertation, a book-length manuscript which is expected to shed new light on the subject. By now, after two or three years of residence in grad school, the instructor is teaching full-time in another college. They have four or five classes and a committee assignment. Perhaps they have started a family. Time for research must be found in all this — or put off to the summer “vacations.” Eventually, the candidate returns to the home campus to defend the completed dissertation before a faculty committee. If the candidate has been well-coached, the thesis will be accepted, and the degree conferred.

I hope I haven’t painted too grim a picture! Graduate study can be exciting. Profs can be brilliant and stimulating and genuinely friendly (read Alice Kaplan’s memoir "French Lessons"). Writing the dissertation can be an intellectual adventure. Students often work together to prepare for exams. Orals can be as dramatic in their way as any shootout at the O.K. Corral (read John Williams’ novel, "Stoner"). The process can take as little as four years if you start with an M.A. and ... are lucky.

It takes time and sometimes herculean effort to produce a major work of scholarship. This is another reason for tenure.

Last year, historian Allen Guelzo published his book, "Robert E. Lee: A Life." Of its 588 pages, 434 are text, with 82 pages of endnotes. There follow 35 pages of bibliography, which list the sources the author consulted in his research. These include "Writings of the Lee Family, Archival Collections" (libraries, historical societies, special collections), newspapers, periodicals, directories and almanacs, general editions (works, papers and diaries of relevant figures), government documents, primary materials (articles and books), secondary materials (books), secondary materials (articles).

"Robert E. Lee: A Life" took about eight years to complete, after the author published "Gettysburg: The Last Invasion," in 2013. During these years the author has gone from tenured professor at Gettysburg College to tenured professor at Princeton University. He has visibly aged.

Tenure provides the time and security necessary to complete long projects that even in the age of the internet require travel to libraries and archives, and the skills of a diplomat. With tenure, scholars don’t have to worry about their contracts being renewed, their careers being interrupted, spending time in union negotiations, marching on picket lines or putting up with a dean who doesn’t approve of their choice of subject, like ... Robert E. Lee. The choice of subject is part of academic freedom! Even the majority of scholars, who produce a modest book or two, wouldn’t get much done without tenure.

Some “deadwood” is probably inevitable. One solution is to offer these individuals study leave at reduced pay at foreign universities — like Oxford — in the hope they won’t return. On the other hand, newly tenured faculty who looked forward to following their own scholarly interests after getting job security find they must channel their efforts in the “direction” the department is taking. You don’t always get to read what you want!

In today’s job market, prospective students should think carefully before applying to a Ph.D. program in the liberal arts. Changes in society have drawn students away from these majors toward technical and vocational fields. There can be hundreds of applicants to one opening in history, even at minor institutions. Applying to a Ph.D. program in English today has been called “suicidal” by some. I say take this route only if any other course in life seems impossible.

Ed Rossmann lives in Aurora and has been an educator most of his life, including 17 years in high school.

