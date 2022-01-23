Rossmann: The education of Dino Babers

“We all want to play that 13th game,” said Syracuse University Athletic Director John Wildhack, as quoted by Nate Mink in an article in The Syracuse Post-Standard on Nov. 30. Football teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference play a 12-game schedule. If they win six games or more, they get to play in a post-season bowl game.

The athletic director was directing his remarks to Dino Babers, the head coach of Syracuse football. Syracuse has not played in a bowl game since 2018, when it defeated West Virginia in the Camping World Bowl. This year’s team ended with a 5-7 record and just missed qualifying. Perhaps the athletic director thought that Babers was not aware of this.

Actually, the athletic director’s wish seems quite modest. He simply wants a 13th game. It doesn’t have to be the Rose Bowl, Sugar Bowl, Orange Bowl or any of the well-known bowls that decide national championships. The 13th game can be in any bowl.

Also, the athletic director wants the Syracuse team to be "ranked," meaning to be in the top 25 teams in the country. All teams are ranked somewhere, of course, or else we wouldn’t know which are in the top 25! In 2018, Syracuse was ranked 18th, which seems to be good enough for the athletic director.

If there are 30 bowls, then 60 teams are needed to fill those bowls. That is a lot of teams. You might not think that a couple of teams with 6-6 records are worth watching, but this system rewards mediocrity.

However, it’s getting harder to put together a good college football team. The most talented players seem to be drawn to the southern and midwestern conferences, where Syracuse is not located.

A football squad needs about 90 players, since the game is rough and injuries are commonplace. Even if you have good players, they may not want to stick around if, for example they don’t get enough playing time. A recent arrangement, known as the "portal," allows players to leave one team mid-season and join another where they will play more and attract the attention of NFL scouts.

Coach Babers has grumbled that he does not want "mercenaries" on his team.

Meanwhile, the football season had just ended in the neighboring Ivy League. These teams play 10 games, there are no athletic scholarships, and there is no postseason. Well, athletes do get some preference in admissions, at least from schools that care about winning. Special protocols limit contact in practice so as to avoid concussions and head injuries. NFL rosters usually include a few former Ivy League players.

Many decades ago, the game was the Harvard/Yale game. This year’s contest drew almost 50,000 spectators in a stadium that seats about 60,000. (Average attendance is around 20,000.) Harvard won and Yale went 5-5 on the season with losses to Harvard and Princeton, so there was disappointment in New Haven. At Yale these days, football has its discontents, at least in some circles.

A football senior, Alex Galland, ‘19, spoke to The Yale Daily News on the Friday before the game in 2018: “In spite of the ethnic and socioeconomic diversity of your team, in spite of the social mobility your team offers to high-achieving student athletes from under-resourced schools, members of the Yale community will call into question your team’s validity and worthiness. They will sign a petition to get rid of the sport; they will scorn the sight of you walking into the dining room; they will tell you to your face that you don’t belong here.”

He also notes the endless remarks about "dumb football players" he has heard over the years, despite the presence on the team of many high school class presidents, valedictorians and salutatorians, National Honor Society members and the occasional Rhodes Scholar.

Galland went on to say that with his team, ”I found family, the likes of which I had never seen and can’t find anywhere else on this campus. One that would pick me up when I fell, one that I would have for the rest of my life.”

This army-like feeling may be what is at risk at Syracuse and Division I schools generally. New rules like those involving name, image and likeness, plus the portal — however justified — may tend to nudge players toward being individual contractors rather than teammates. We shall see.

Ed Rossmann lives in Aurora and has been an educator most of his life, including 17 years in high school.

