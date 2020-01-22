Rossmann: The merits of churches over fraternities

College freshmen considering joining a fraternity might think rather of associating with a church instead. Yes, church. Notice I didn’t say "joining." Joining involves subscribing to a religious creed. But a young person could attend services and take part in church activities — like singing in the choir — without being an actual member of the church.
Why would one do this? Well, it’s a lot simpler than joining a fraternity, and a lot less dangerous. A mainline protestant church is not going to take a young man across state lines and subject him to an initiation involving paddles, plus a risk of alcoholic poisoning. Fraternity exists in churches — where it is called fellowship.
Churches offer fellowship to students of any gender. Churches in cities with at least 100,000 inhabitants, and preferably many more — say, 300,000 — offer more possibilities. But churches in smaller college towns might have what the seeker is after. It is true that most parishioners in such churches will be older citizens, but in the larger, urban churches the congregations would likely have a number of younger members as well.
If you don’t find what you want in one church, you can go to another! This is no zero sum game of "pledging" for all time when you don’t know what you are getting into!
Most churches hold a social, or coffee hour after Sunday services. These offer an opportunity to meet people. Sunday would not be complete without the combination of service and social hour.
Music is important. I am not saying it is the single most important thing in a church, but it comes close. The organ has been called "the king of instruments" for a reason. There is nothing like a Bach composition coming out of a substantial instrument with all stops open. By itself, it’s almost enough to make one believe! Of course, I exaggerate.
As for creeds — the Apostles’ creed and the Nicene creed — they can be a stumbling block for people of all ages. They remain the same, but for how long? This issue comes up in a conversation between New York Times columnist and religious skeptic Nicholas Kristof and Union Theological Seminary President Serene Jones, quoted in The New York Times of April 20, 2019.
After wishing Jones a "Happy Easter," the skeptical Kristof expresses doubt about Jesus’ physical resurrection: Jones notes that Mark does not mention the resurrection and adds that anyone who claims to know what happened after the Crucifixion is “kidding themselves.” However, she says that the empty tomb “symbolizes that the ultimate love in our lives cannot be crucified or killed.” Jones regards the Crucifixion as the equivalent of a mob lynching, not something orchestrated by a sadistic paternal divinity: “That is nuts,” she states.
What about all the bad things that happen in the world? Kristof asks. Jones says that “at the heart of faith is a mystery,” and that God is “beyond our knowing.” The concept of an all-powerful god is the product of Roman juridical theory and Greek mythology, Jones states. The idea of the virgin birth, she goes on to say, comes from the church’s inability to deal with human sexuality. Is there a life after death? Kristof want to know. “I don’t know,” says Jones. “I hope so,” but adds flatly that it (hell) does not exist.
Our relationship with God is not transactional; we cannot manipulate God by prayer, Jones asserts. Besides, people should follow Christ’s example without the expectation of a reward. Such an attitude taints their belief, Jones asserts.
Kristof says he admires Christ’s teaching; does that make him a Christian? he wants to know. “You sound a lot like me, and I’m Christian minister,” Jones answers.
Jones’s ideas cut across creeds and go to the roots of Christian life. A Christian, she suggests, is one who follows, or tries to follow the model of Jesus. Belief in particular dogmas is not the point. Jones believes we are living in a time like the Reformation, a period of rapid change in religion. Jones’s ideas are echoed by theologian Stephen Miller ("The Gospel According to Jesus") who tries to identify the basic teachings of Jesus, before the early church added to them. The present efforts at reform seem like a continuation of those of the 1500s.
An emphasis on Jesus’s actions rather than theological abstractions might appeal to young and old alike and could lead to a reinvigoration of the mainline churches in the decades to come.
Ed Rossmann lives in Aurora and has been an educator most of his life, including 17 years in high school.