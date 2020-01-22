Rossmann: The merits of churches over fraternities

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Music is important. I am not saying it is the single most important thing in a church, but it comes close. The organ has been called "the king of instruments" for a reason. There is nothing like a Bach composition coming out of a substantial instrument with all stops open. By itself, it’s almost enough to make one believe! Of course, I exaggerate.

As for creeds — the Apostles’ creed and the Nicene creed — they can be a stumbling block for people of all ages. They remain the same, but for how long? This issue comes up in a conversation between New York Times columnist and religious skeptic Nicholas Kristof and Union Theological Seminary President Serene Jones, quoted in The New York Times of April 20, 2019.

After wishing Jones a "Happy Easter," the skeptical Kristof expresses doubt about Jesus’ physical resurrection: Jones notes that Mark does not mention the resurrection and adds that anyone who claims to know what happened after the Crucifixion is “kidding themselves.” However, she says that the empty tomb “symbolizes that the ultimate love in our lives cannot be crucified or killed.” Jones regards the Crucifixion as the equivalent of a mob lynching, not something orchestrated by a sadistic paternal divinity: “That is nuts,” she states.