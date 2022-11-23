Rossmann: The once and future public boarding school

When we hear the expression ”boarding school,” we may think first of a private secondary school in a rural setting. However, an internet search reveals many kinds of public high schools in cities as well as the country that house and feed all or most of their students. Public boarding schools have long been part of the American educational landscape.

There is the Crane (high) School in Oregon, in a district (almost) the size of New Jersey, where a daily commute is impossible for all students. Crane is a hybrid with about 50 boarders and around the same number of day students. The parents of the boarders pay a $200-a-month supplement.

More typical are public boarding schools for students with special needs: at-risk youths and students with disabilities such as blindness and deafness. The needs of these students can only be served in a full-time residential setting, with round-the-clock supervision.

In addition, about two dozen public boarding schools specializing in science and math, or the arts, or general academics, exist in many states. Although public, many schools charge fees, and admission is selective.

When public schools began to offer students breakfast as well as lunch, some people shook their heads. What was the world coming to when pupils could not have breakfast at home? The reasons for the lack of breakfasts included parental disabilities, divorce, irregular schedules, joblessness, scarce resources and/or medical problems — so many disruptions to normal family routines. Often, no one at home was in a position to make breakfast! Learning anything is almost impossible if you start the day hungry, so schools started serving breakfast as well as lunch. Now some voices have been raised saying that some schools should serve dinner — the evening meal — also.

Some city school districts schedule classes at all hours — day and night — so that students can both work and go to school. At the end of a work day, if a student could have a good dinner at the school before night classes, it would save the time, energy and expense of an extra trip home or to the local fast food emporium before going to class.

Today, there is also the problem of homeless students — the subject of an article, “Lost in Ohio,” by Samantha M. Shapiro in the Sunday New York Times magazine section on Oct. 2. Homelessness can occur for any number of reasons: job loss, sickness, inability to pay rent, family disputes and especially lack of decent, affordable alternative housing. It is often difficult if not impossible, especially in rural districts, for homeless students to attend school with regularity.

Often, homeless families have to settle in unfamiliar neighborhoods. They are not sure which school district they are in. Family circumstances make it difficult for these students to be “school-ready” at 7 a.m. If they can’t make it to school, they should not be considered truants, as they often are.

Because of population shifts, there is often a lot of unused space in many rural and even urban schools. Rural high schools that used to have 500 or 600 students are down to 400; urban schools built for 3,000 students are down to half that. It occurs to me that some of this space could be adapted to dormitories for homeless students.

With their children’s schooling assured, homeless families would have an easier time adjusting to new circumstances. On campus, evening study halls would provide quiet spaces without the distractions of home. Of course, this would come at some expense. Cafeteria workers would put in longer hours, and the dormitories — segregated by gender — would require adult supervision, the equivalent of prep school housemasters, perhaps with less tweed. As social dislocations multiply and life becomes more chaotic, the schools serve as islands of safety. Already what are called “community schools” — and some others — operate food pantries, clothing supply depots and dispense some medical services.

The next step, at some future date, would be to have all students live at school. Why not? Get rid of those clunky buses and their endless routes; eliminate the long, tedious hours spent every week on the road, and make more time in the afternoon for extracurriculars and lifetime sports. Students would get more sleep and rise refreshed and eager to start the day — or at least more eager than they presently are. We would still need some buses for interscholastic sports; that is not going to change anytime soon!