Rossmann: The once and future Seminary Square in Auburn

Auburn Theological Seminary left Auburn for New York City in 1939. In 1960, after a series of demolitions, the roughly 15-acre campus bordered by North, Seymour, Nelson and Seminary streets looked like a bombed-out area.

A photo from the early 1950s shows a small Loblaw’s grocery store with the large, dark, Romanesque forms of Willard Memorial Chapel and the Welch building in the background: an apparently doomed past looming over an uncertain future.

In a sense a battle had been fought here. In the 1950s, residents of the area protested the block’s being rezoned commercial from residential; they were sure the value of their homes would fall — and they did. Some emphasized the value of preserving a unique green space near the city center. The city government wanted taxable property and had the last word.

The seminary campus is gone forever, but the scars of erasure have also disappeared. What is Seminary Square today? A hodgepodge? A destination? A neighborhood?

One can see the square as anchored in the southwest corner by the dental clinic, in the northwest by the car wash, in the northeast by the dialysis clinic (which sits on the site of the seminary’s baseball diamond), and in the southeast by the new Auburn Fire Department firehouse.

Of the four anchors, the firehouse is the newest addition to the square. Its walls are high and long, but their gray tones are easy on the eyes, its tower/turret is a nice touch, and the building blends into the neighborhood. Its presence tempers somewhat the asphalt desert that replaced the seminary lawns and gardens. The choice of the square for the firehouse goes far toward reestablishing the "square" as a recognizable location in the city.

(N.B. The ancient Buick that seemed a permanent fixture near the driver testing area on Nelson Street has disappeared!)

There is still lots of asphalt in front of the liquor store (the old Fay’s Drug building), the Chinese restaurant and the party/paper goods store, where the seminary’s original 1820 building was located. The old seminary leaders, if they are looking down, might not totally disapprove (“Take a little wine for the good of thy stomach.” — I Timothy 5:23). The laundromat is gone but The Citizen newspaper and Achilles Heel Training gym are moving here, and there is room for more.

Seen from any distance, the square is dominated by the bulky 11-story mass of Schwartz Towers, a senior residence. The building — which is nicely landscaped — might be thought of as a descendant of the seminary’s Morgan Hall, which was half Schwartz’s height (133 feet) but also a residence, also rectangular and oriented south to north. Arguably, Schwartz Towers, the largest, most populous presence on the block, is a kind of square within the square.

North Street, now heavily commercial, was originally residential, dotted with Victorian mansions distanced from the street by deep lawns. (The house at number 3 Seminary St. was once 80 North St.). Here was the Silliman building, which served as the seminary’s dining hall and clubhouse, plus two Victorian mansions — renamed Condit and Hubbard houses — bought by the Seminary and remodeled for classrooms and residences, and the seminary press. In their place now there’s a bank, a small liquor store and a recreational space for children, plus the approach to Schwartz Towers.

The Richardsonian-style duo of Willard Chapel and the Welch classroom building, which we might term “the crown jewel of Seminary Square,” and the grounds surrounding them, are the major remnants of the seminary. Although theology is no longer taught here, the chapel through its docents exercises an education function focused on the art of Louis Comfort Tiffany, who decorated the chapel’s interior.

The original campus was essentially an empty green space sprinkled with a few buildings. Today, even after all the changes, part of the square retains a degree of campus-like feel, especially along Nelson and Seymour streets. Here, from Seymour Street, is where the tour buses pull in, and where the elevations of the chapel and Welch building can best be observed.

It’s possible to walk a diagonal line from a point on Seymour Street down to Nelson Street, just in back of the firehouse, to get an idea of how it felt to walk the compact but spacious campus. This open area should be preserved.

In 1939, the square and the seminary were the same and had a religious function: the training of ministers. That function is long gone, replaced by a variety of institutions catering to human services, some more vital than others. Perhaps this reflects changes in the larger society. There have been no reports of ghost theologians smoking cigars, sipping brandy while talking about God.

Seminary Square may or may not establish itself on every resident’s map the city: Time will tell.

However, it is strange that there is not a New York state historical marker to commemorate the seminary that existed in Auburn for 119 years, from 1820 until 1939. A good location would be on the square at the intersection of Seminary Street and Seminary Avenue, where a main entrance to the school was contemplated in the 1920s. This is a busy spot, everybody would see it. Everybody would note, at least once — that this was, and is, Seminary Square.

Ed Rossmann lives in Aurora and has been an educator most of his life, including 17 years in high school.

